Falcons WR Drake London Suffers Injury on TD Catch vs. Cowboys
Atlanta Falcons receiver Drake London entered this season with six touchdown receptions through the first two years of his career. In Sunday's game against the Dallas Cowboys at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, London secured his sixth receiving score of the 2024 campaign alone.
But it came with a cost.
London, who briefly played basketball at USC and was a high school hoops standout, soared above Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs and picked quarterback Kirk Cousins's pass out of the air, almost as if he was grabbing a rebound.
As he fell to the turf, London finished the catch for a nine-yard touchdown, giving the Falcons a 7-3 lead.
However, when London hit the ground, he injured his hip. He was officially ruled out of the game at halftime.
On the sideline, London has pedaled furiously on a stationary bike, though without a helmet in hand. He's remained engaged with his teammates and celebrated after receiver Darnell Mooney's 36-yard touchdown catch on 4th and 3.
However, in the two drives thereafter, London did not play a snap. He was replaced by veteran wideout and special teams ace KhaDarel Hodge, the hero in Atlanta's Week 5 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Hodge gained nine yards on a screen pass to set up the Falcons' fourth down conversion on their first drive without London. The possession ended with a fumble from Cousins, who was sacked by Cowboys edge rusher Carl Lawson.
At the time of his exit, London had two receptions for 27 yards and a score. He entered Sunday as the Falcons' leading receiver with 48 catches for 525 yards and five touchdowns.