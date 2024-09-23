Falcons Starting Center to Miss Time with Injury, IR Stint 'Possible'
The Atlanta Falcons will be without a key piece in the middle of their offensive line for the foreseeable future.
Falcons center Drew Dalman, who suffered a high left ankle sprain in the second quarter of Sunday night's 22-17 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, will "miss time," according to NFL Network.
A stint on injured reserve is possible for Dalman, who's awaiting an official result on his MRI to tell the full story. Typically, a four-week recovery is expected with a high-ankle sprain, but the MRI will help to indicate if there is more damage.
Ryan Neuzil, who worked as the second-string center throughout the entirety of offseason activities, replaced Dalman. Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins said after the game he was pleased with the way Neuzil played in relief for Dalman.
"I thought Ryan did a phenomenal job at center," Cousins said. "There are so many moving parts with the center as far as protection calls, pistol snaps, gun snaps, under center snaps, handling cadence. I thought Ryan did a phenomenal job stepping in and handling a lot.
"It'll be good to have a week's work of work with him coming up to build that rapport further."
Still, Dalman is a significant loss to Atlanta's offensive line.
Dalman, who's in his fourth professional season and third as a starter, carried an overall grade of 76.2 entering Sunday night's game, according to Pro Football Focus. Through two games, he had allowed one sack, one quarterback hit and five pressures.
The 6-foot-3, 305-pound Dalman thrived in the middle of Atlanta's offensive line last season, starting all 14 games in which he played. He ranked as PFF's No. 3 center, surrendering two sacks and six quarterback hits while registering an elite 90 overall run blocking grade, third best in the league.
Now, Atlanta appears likely to without a pair of starting offensive linemen for the immediate future, as right tackle Kaleb McGary -- who suffered a sprained MCL against the Chiefs -- is also battling an injury.
The Falcons return to action at 1 p.m. Sunday against the New Orleans Saints inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium.