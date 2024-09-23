Atlanta Falcons OL Kaleb McGary's Knee Injury Diagnosis Revealed
The first of two Atlanta Falcons injury dominos has fallen.
Falcons right tackle Kaleb McGary, who left Sunday night's 22-17 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in the second quarter due to a left knee injury, is believed to have an MCL sprain, according to NFL Network. McGary will have an MRI to confirm the initial diagnosis and determine a timeline for his return.
On a 3rd and 6 passing play, McGary's lower left leg was hit and rolled up on during a pass set. Atlanta converted the third down, thanks to a roughing the passer penalty on Chiefs defensive lineman Chris Jones, but McGary remained down on the Mercedes-Benz Stadium turf after the play.
McGary, who was bent over on his hands and knees, immediately received medical attention on the field. He was helped to the sidelines and barely put any weight on his left leg. He immediately entered the team's blue tent on the sideline.
The Falcons ruled out McGary shortly thereafter. Storm Norton replaced McGary for the team's final seven drives and drew praise from several teammates postgame, including quarterback Kirk Cousins.
"I thought Storm did a very good job at right tackle,"
Still, McGary, who has started 78 of the 79 games in which he's played since entering the league in 2019, is an important part of Atlanta's offense. Through this season's first two games, McGary allowed one sack, one quarterback hit and six hurries, according to Pro Football Focus.
The Falcons are still awaiting word on center Drew Dalman, who suffered a left ankle injury the series after McGary left and did not return. Dalman was replaced by Ryan Neuzil.
Atlanta returns to practice Wednesday at IBM Performance Field in Flowery Branch in advance of a 1 p.m. kickoff Sunday against the New Orleans Saints inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium.