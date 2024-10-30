Falcons Center Tabbed for IR Return; Atlanta Signs Ex Cardinals LB
The Atlanta Falcons are close to getting back starting center Drew Dalman.
After missing the last five games due to an ankle injury suffered in a Week 3 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, Dalman has been designated to return from injured reserve, the Falcons announced in a press release Wednesday.
By designating Dalman to return, the Falcons opened his 21-day window to practice. Atlanta now has three weeks to activate him from injured reserve to the active roster.
Falcons head coach Raheem Morris offered a brief — but positive injury update on Dalman during his Wednesday press conference.
“Dalman's doing really well, progressing back,” Morris said.
Without Dalman, the Falcons turned to backup Ryan Neuzil, who Morris said performed admirably.
“You didn't really notice,” Morris said about Neuzil stepping in.
Dalman has been trending favorably for weeks, but Morris said Oct. 23 the Falcons weren't going to rush him, instead waiting until he was truly ready to return.
"Opening that window, like as you guys know, you open that window, you get three weeks within that window. Within the three weeks of that window, when you feel like he's ready to go play football, from a performance standpoint, you get him back out there," Morris said.
Atlanta made another move to its practice squad, releasing offensive lineman Matthew Cindric while signing inside linebacker Tyreek Maddox-Williams.
An undrafted free agent out of Rutgers in 2022, Maddox-Williams signed post-draft with the Los Angeles Chargers. He's had stints with the Philadelphia Eagles and Arizona Cardinals. Maddox-Williams played in three games with the Cards in 2023, playing on both defense and special teams.
The Falcons (5-3) return to action at 1 p.m. Sunday against the Dallas Cowboys (3-4) inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium.