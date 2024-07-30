Atlanta Falcons Early Madden Ratings Revealed
The Atlanta Falcons have been the talk of the NFC South this offseason as one of the NFL’s most promising teams. At their core, they possess many talented young players on both sides of the football, and EA Sports Madden 25’s ratings agree - to an extent.
The good news is that Atlanta boasts the top safety in this year’s edition, which releases August 16th on PlayStation, PC, and Xbox consoles.
Jessie Bates III had the best season of his career in 2024 with the Falcons. As the team’s tackle leader and the safety with the second-most interceptions last season, he deserves his 97 overall ranking.
As a vocal team leader and a player committed to improving Atlanta’s defense this season, it’s understandable why he is ranked at the top of his position group. Additionally, rival league executives find what he does challenging to replicate.
"What he does well is dislodging the ball - not just interceptions but disrupting what should be completions," an AFC executive told ESPN about Bates. "He's been one of the more consistent safeties in the league for a long time now."
This is a well-deserved ranking for an accomplished veteran who found a new home in Atlanta last season. However, EA Sports may have overlooked one of his teammates.
Where is Bijan Robinson on the running back rankings?
The top running backs for the new Madden were released on Tuesday, and Atlanta’s second-year running back was left off the list.
Understandably, he is not in the top five, but to not be a top-18 overall-rated back in the NFL? It seems as if EA forgot about the Falcons back, who still finished top-10 in yards from scrimmage despite being in one of the most inefficient passing attacks in the league. Moreover, he was still able to muster eight total touchdowns on the year, showing prowess as both a receiver and rusher.
In case you were wondering, the 22-year-old standout from the University of Texas only has an 82 overall rating in Madden 25’s initial NFL rankings.
That’s not to say that his rating cannot go higher throughout the year, but you would think he would be ranked a better rusher than some of the others listed before him or who have the same rating. Madden is notorious for leaving veterans with too high a rating for too long, and one look at the running backs confirms that repustion.
Stay tuned to Falcons on SI for the rest of the Madden rankings regarding quarterback, cornerback, and tight end.