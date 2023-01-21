Falcons East-West Shrine Bowl Roster Revealed

The Atlanta Falcons will be coaching a talented roster at the East-West Shrine Bowl, including Jim Thorpe winner Tre'Vius Hodges-Tomlinson and a pair of Georgia Bulldogs.

The Atlanta Falcons have been given the opportunity to coach an entire team at the 2023 East-West Shrine Bowl, one of the premiere college football all-star games for senior NFL Draft prospects.

Set to take place in Las Vegas, Nevada, the Shrine Bowl features 130 players from across the country. Practices are scheduled for Jan. 28-Jan. 31 with the game kicking off Feb. 2 on NFL Network.

The Falcons have officially been assigned to coach the East team, while the New England Patriots will oversee the West.

Here's the roster the Falcons will have to work with ...

Quarterbacks

Aidan O'Connell, Purdue

Tanner Morgan, Michigan

Tim DeMorat, Fordham

Running Backs

Tavion Thomas, Utah

Jordan Mims, Fresno State

Deneric Prince, Tulsa

Derek Parish, Houston

Receivers

A.T. Perry, Wake Forest

Jadon Haselwood, Arkansas

Jalen Cropper, Fresno State

Nikko Remigio, Fresno State

Jacob Copeland, Maryland

Kearis Jackson, Georgia

Antoine Green, North Carolina

Shaquan Davis, South Carolina State

Tight Ends

Joel Wilson, Central Michigan

Blake Whiteheart, Wake Forest

Leonard Taylor, Cincinnati

Daniel Barker, Michigan State

Offensive Linemen

Carter Warren, Pittsburgh

Jordan McFadden, Clemson

Jerome Carvin, Tennessee

Chandler Zavala, North Carolina State

Alex Palczewski, Illinois

Juice Scruggs, Penn State

John Ojukwu, Boise State

Earl Bostick Jr., Kansas State

Quinton Barrow, Grand Valley

Malaesala Aumavae-Laulu, Oregon

Trevor Reid, Louisville

Spencer Anderson, Maryland

Luke Haggard, Indiana

Defensive Linemen

Keondre Coburn, Texas

Villami Fehoko, San Jose State

Moro Ojomo, Texas

Dante Stills, West Virginia

Ikenna Enechukwu, Rice

Brodric Martin, Western Kentucky

Ochaun Mathis, Nebraska

Kobie Turner, Wake Forest

Edge Rushers

Caleb Murphy, Ferris State

Robert Beal Jr., Georgia

BJ Thompson, Stephen F. Austin

Yasir Abdullah, Louisville

Jose Ramirez, Eastern Michigan

Linebackers

Anfernee Orji, Vanderbilt

Jeremy Banks, Tennessee

Ben VanSumeren, Michigan State

Amari Burney, Florida

Kyle Soelle, Arizona State

Cornerbacks

Tre'Vius Hodges-Tomlinson, TCU

Mekhi Garner, LSU

Kei'Trel Clark, Louisville

D'Shawn Jamison, Texas

Nehemiah Shelton, San Jose State

Lance Boykin, Coastal Carolina

Kahlef Hailassie, Western Kentucky

Safeties

Gervarrius Owens, Houston

Bennett Williams, Oregon

Tyreque Jones, Boise State

A.J. Finley, Ole Miss

Art Green, Houston

Specialists

Andre Szmyt, Syracuse - Kicker

Ethan Evans, Wingate - Punter

Matt Hembrough, Oklahoma State - Long Snapper

Atlanta's been given a deep roster, especially in the secondary. Hodges-Tomlinson won the Jim Thorpe Award, given annually to college football's best defensive back, while Garner has a chance to be a top-50 pick.

The defensive line is also stout, as Coburn, Stills, Enechukwu and Turner all provide pass rush juice on the interior while Ojomo, Mathis, Ramirez and Beal can get after it off the edge. Martin is one of the bigger-bodied nose tackles in the class at 6-5, 330 pounds.

Offensively, the receiver group is noteworthy, as Perry and Cropper have been highly regarded while there's good depth behind them.

A notable connection is the offensive tackle Reid, who played under Falcons offensive line coach Dwayne Ledford at Louisville and is extremely athletic.

The Shrine Bowl presents a prime opportunity for the Falcons to get an up-close look at several draftable players, and with the talent on the East roster, it's certainly possible some of these names will be in Atlanta come late April.

