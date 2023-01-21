Falcons East-West Shrine Bowl Roster Revealed
The Atlanta Falcons have been given the opportunity to coach an entire team at the 2023 East-West Shrine Bowl, one of the premiere college football all-star games for senior NFL Draft prospects.
Set to take place in Las Vegas, Nevada, the Shrine Bowl features 130 players from across the country. Practices are scheduled for Jan. 28-Jan. 31 with the game kicking off Feb. 2 on NFL Network.
The Falcons have officially been assigned to coach the East team, while the New England Patriots will oversee the West.
Here's the roster the Falcons will have to work with ...
Quarterbacks
Aidan O'Connell, Purdue
Tanner Morgan, Michigan
Tim DeMorat, Fordham
Running Backs
Tavion Thomas, Utah
Jordan Mims, Fresno State
Deneric Prince, Tulsa
Derek Parish, Houston
Receivers
A.T. Perry, Wake Forest
Jadon Haselwood, Arkansas
Jalen Cropper, Fresno State
Nikko Remigio, Fresno State
Jacob Copeland, Maryland
Kearis Jackson, Georgia
Antoine Green, North Carolina
Shaquan Davis, South Carolina State
Tight Ends
Joel Wilson, Central Michigan
Blake Whiteheart, Wake Forest
Leonard Taylor, Cincinnati
Daniel Barker, Michigan State
Offensive Linemen
Carter Warren, Pittsburgh
Jordan McFadden, Clemson
Jerome Carvin, Tennessee
Chandler Zavala, North Carolina State
Alex Palczewski, Illinois
Juice Scruggs, Penn State
John Ojukwu, Boise State
Earl Bostick Jr., Kansas State
Quinton Barrow, Grand Valley
Malaesala Aumavae-Laulu, Oregon
Trevor Reid, Louisville
Spencer Anderson, Maryland
Luke Haggard, Indiana
Defensive Linemen
Keondre Coburn, Texas
Villami Fehoko, San Jose State
Moro Ojomo, Texas
Dante Stills, West Virginia
Ikenna Enechukwu, Rice
Brodric Martin, Western Kentucky
Ochaun Mathis, Nebraska
Kobie Turner, Wake Forest
Edge Rushers
Caleb Murphy, Ferris State
Robert Beal Jr., Georgia
BJ Thompson, Stephen F. Austin
Yasir Abdullah, Louisville
Jose Ramirez, Eastern Michigan
Linebackers
Anfernee Orji, Vanderbilt
Jeremy Banks, Tennessee
Ben VanSumeren, Michigan State
Amari Burney, Florida
Kyle Soelle, Arizona State
Cornerbacks
Tre'Vius Hodges-Tomlinson, TCU
Mekhi Garner, LSU
Kei'Trel Clark, Louisville
D'Shawn Jamison, Texas
Nehemiah Shelton, San Jose State
Lance Boykin, Coastal Carolina
Kahlef Hailassie, Western Kentucky
Safeties
Gervarrius Owens, Houston
Bennett Williams, Oregon
Tyreque Jones, Boise State
A.J. Finley, Ole Miss
Art Green, Houston
Specialists
Andre Szmyt, Syracuse - Kicker
Ethan Evans, Wingate - Punter
Matt Hembrough, Oklahoma State - Long Snapper
Atlanta's been given a deep roster, especially in the secondary. Hodges-Tomlinson won the Jim Thorpe Award, given annually to college football's best defensive back, while Garner has a chance to be a top-50 pick.
The defensive line is also stout, as Coburn, Stills, Enechukwu and Turner all provide pass rush juice on the interior while Ojomo, Mathis, Ramirez and Beal can get after it off the edge. Martin is one of the bigger-bodied nose tackles in the class at 6-5, 330 pounds.
Offensively, the receiver group is noteworthy, as Perry and Cropper have been highly regarded while there's good depth behind them.
A notable connection is the offensive tackle Reid, who played under Falcons offensive line coach Dwayne Ledford at Louisville and is extremely athletic.
The Shrine Bowl presents a prime opportunity for the Falcons to get an up-close look at several draftable players, and with the talent on the East roster, it's certainly possible some of these names will be in Atlanta come late April.
