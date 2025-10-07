Falcons to End Long Television Drought Coming Out of Bye Week
The Atlanta Falcons face off against the Buffalo Bills at home on Monday Night Football in Week 6. It’s the team’s first time hosting a Monday Night Football game in over half a decade. The last time was Week 7 of 2018, a game in which the Falcons beat the New York Giants 23-20. Head coach Raheem Morris is excited about what this means for the city of Atlanta.
“You know, I think it’s awesome for the city to get it, just because the city deserves it,” Morris said. “Our fanbase deserves it.”
Morris went on to add that he’s excited for the young guys to be able to show off their talents on prime time.
“I love it for the young team to be able to go out there and put those guys in those great spotlights to let them know, man, these games are all huge. They’re all big. They’re all unique. And I love our response and how we’re able to go out,” he said.
The Falcons played on primetime in Week 2, a road matchup in a hostile environment against the Minnesota Vikings, a game Atlanta won 22-6. Speaking of the “young team” that Morris referenced, Atlanta’s rookie class shone the brightest on the national stage.
Pass rushers Jalon Walker and James Pearce Jr. each notched their first career sacks, Pearce splitting one, while wardens of the secondary, Billy Bowman Jr. and Xavier Watts, hauled in their first career interceptions, with Bowman nearly snagging a second. The rookies’ impact was undeniable, setting the tone for a dominant defensive showing that helped power the Falcons to victory.
Since Morris took over as head coach for the Falcons before the start of the 2024 season, the Falcons have had a winning record in primetime. Atlanta is 4-2 on primetime with Morris at the helm, going 3-2 last year. The Falcons beat the eventual Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles, a playoff team in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Las Vegas Raiders on primetime.
The Falcons will also be wearing their red helmets on Monday night against the Bills. Atlanta went 3-0 in the red helmets last season, beating the New Orleans Saints, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New York Giants while donning said helmets. Dating back to 2023, the Falcons are 4-1 in their red helmets.
An exciting time for Falcons fans, the team not only has a home prime time game on Monday for the first time since 2018, but will also be wearing their red helmets, which wide receiver Drake London has stated are “the best ever.” The Falcons will be looking to get a huge victory over a tough Buffalo Bills team in Week 6.