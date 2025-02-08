ESPN Mock: Falcons Draft Georgia Star, Shutdown CB in 2-Round Projection
With postseason All-Star games complete, the 2025 NFL Draft process is firmly underway -- and projections of the Atlanta Falcons' potential haul continue to grow.
ESPN delivered its latest two-round projections, and draft expert Matt Miller gave the Falcons a local product in Georgia defensive end Mykel Williams with the 15th overall pick.
"Williams is right in the team's backyard at Georgia and flashes the power, speed and production that generally excites front offices," Miller wrote. "Georgia's two games against Texas this past season showcased Williams at his best, as he registered four combined sacks in those matchups.
"But he had only one sack in the remaining nine games he played in. Williams is an upside player who could be a double-digit sack-getter with some development."
Miller noted the Falcons finished second-to-last in sacks this past season with 31, a number that head coach Raheem Morris said he needs to change moving forward.
The 6-foot-5, 265-pound Williams tallied 8.5 tackles for loss and 26 pressures in 2024. He's explosive, athletic, powerful and boasts high upside. Tools aren't his problem -- consistent production is.
Perhaps he can find it in Atlanta -- and spearhead a talent one-two punch atop the draft class.
Miller's second-round projection has the Falcons selecting Notre Dame cornerback Benjamin Morrison at No. 46 overall.
"A.J. Terrell has been great for the Falcons, but teams can avoid him if there's not a reliable corner on the other side," Miller wrote. "Morrison had first-round grades before he suffered a hip injury in October and had nine interceptions combined in 2022-23."
Cornerback Mike Hughes, who started all 15 games played in 2024, is an unrestricted free agent, and his fit with new defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich is uncertain.
Enter Morrison, who flourishes in press-man coverage, is fundamentally sound and, as Miller noted, has a proven track record of ball production. In six games this season, Morrison allowed only 12 receptions for 125 yards and no touchdowns on 27 targets.
Whether the Falcons select Williams or Morrison remains to be seen -- but with pass rush and corner currently sitting atop the team's list of needs, the direction, if nothing else, feels plausible.
The 2025 NFL Draft takes place April 24-26 in Green Bay, Wisconsin.