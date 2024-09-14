Atlanta Falcons Expect ‘Great Season’ from WR Drake London Despite Slow Start
After an offseason filled with optimism, the Atlanta Falcons’ offense fell victim to a Week 1 letdown against the Pittsburgh Steelers — a tale similarly apt to describe receiver Drake London’s season debut.
London saw only three targets, all in the game’s first 18 minutes, and finished last Sunday afternoon with just two catches for 15 yards. Steelers cornerback Joey Porter Jr. said after the game London “did a little warm-up,” while Falcons coach Raheem Morris emphasized the team didn’t get London the ball enough.
Atlanta entered the season expecting to field a high-powered aerial attack. It struggled in the season opener, as nine-figure free agent quarterback Kirk Cousins went 16-of-26 for 155 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions.
The 23-year-old London was tipped as a candidate for a monstrous third season. Despite subpar quarterback play his first two years, the 2022 first-round pick compiled 141 receptions for 1,771 yards and six touchdowns in 33 games.
But it didn’t translate to a big Week 1.
Why not?
Falcons offensive coordinator Zac Robinson cited the flow of the game amidst a plethora of other factors — but Robinson, like Morris, acknowledged the need to further incorporate London into the offense.
“Obviously depending on the defensive looks and those things that present themselves, certainly got to get him involved a little bit more,” Robinson said. “But there's opportunities out there for him to have more catches. Sometimes the defense gives you a look where the ball's got to go the other way. And so those are the things we're continuing to look at.”
The 6-foot-4, 213-pound London said over the summer he wanted to take his game to a new level, one that includes becoming a complete receiver. He had a few dominant days during training camp, which receivers coach Ike Hilliard said should be the standard for a player as physically gifted and historically productive as London.
Cousins has been complimentary of London since the start of the offseason program in early April. When the Falcons competed in joint practices against the Miami Dolphins, Cousins said London had some of the best hands he’s seen at the receiver position.
Yet come showtime, the ball didn’t find London — or a lot of Atlanta’s weapons — largely due to a lack of opportunities. The Falcons ran only 50 plays, with three turnovers and several back-breaking penalties pushing Atlanta into difficult situations and fewer chances to get its playmakers involved.
“We’ve got to stay on the field,” Cousins said. “If you can have 75 plays, that's 20 to 25 more opportunities to get Drake London involved. So, when you're converting third downs and you're staying on the field, when you're in manageable down and distances, you're going to get more at bats for everybody.
“And if you have 50-play games, it's going to be tough to get your whole unit involved.”
The Falcons Podcast: Spotify | Apple Pods | iHeart
The Falcons’ penalties created a variety of third-and-long scenarios, which allowed Pittsburgh’s defensive backs to get strong depth and stay overtop of Atlanta’s vertical concepts. Being behind the chains also created obvious passing situations where the Steelers’ edge rushers pinned their ears while the secondary took away London.
This prompted Cousins to routinely hit his checkdown, resulting in running back Bijan Robinson posting a team-high five catches.
For Cousins, getting the ball to London isn’t as straightforward as emphasizing him as a target. Instead, it’s a collective effort centered around team success, opening up more chances for London and the rest of Atlanta’s weapons.
“We’ve just got to execute well on first and second down and third down,” Cousins said. “And give ourselves the chance to be in advantageous situations, which then gives you the ability to put the wind at your back and involve everybody you want to involve.”
The Falcons were given an extra day to ponder where things went wrong versus Pittsburgh, as their next opportunity comes at 8:15 p.m. Monday against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field.
It’s the second of a 17-page chapter — and another chance for London to deliver on his lofty internal expectations.
“Definitely got to get Drake rolling because he's a really good player,” Zac Robinson said. “He's going to have a great season for us.”