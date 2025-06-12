Falcons’ First-Round Draft Pick Jalon Walker Impressing Early
On April 24, 2025, the Atlanta Falcons selected linebacker Jalon Walker with the 15th overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. Walker was the first ever Georgia Bulldog to be selected by the Falcons in the draft’s first two rounds.
The Falcons were in need of a pass rusher, or two, in the draft, and head coach Raheem Morris was pleased to see Walker still sitting there at 15 when the Falcons were on the clock.
“You know, there is no secret we were in the mood and in the mode of finding pass rush for our team, different versions of it. Just so happened we got a Georgia Bulldog to be there to come in here and help us do those things.” Raheem Morris said this week at Falcons’ mini-camp.
Walker was seen as one of the best defenders in this draft and was quoted as having “devastating pass-rush ability” per scouting reports. As Morris said, the Falcons desperately needed pass rush help after a season in which they started the year with historically low sack numbers. Now they have Walker, and he is impressing early.
“When you drafted him, you talked about his versatility, you talked about his ability to rush…. He’s been in here showing us exactly what he’s shown us in his college tape.” Morris said of Walker’s first few days in Flowery Branch.
Bulldogs fans will remember Walker’s three-sack performance against Texas last October. If Walker is showing flashes of that in camp already, Falcons fans have a lot to be excited about. In fact, Morris sees Walker not only as a dominant player on the field but as a potential locker room leader in the future as well.
“He has those captain-like traits, and when you first meet him, you get that feel, get those vibes from him. He’ll be one of those guys that you can tell is going to lead us in the future.” Morris said.
This is very high praise for the rookie, especially one who has only been with the team for roughly a month. Morris went on to add that he does not want to put too much pressure on his players, especially the younger players, but that is the future he sees for Walker in the Falcons’ version of the red and black.