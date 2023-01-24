Falcons Re-Sign Julio Jones? 6 Options For Free Agent WRs

The Atlanta Falcons enter the offseason with some clear needs, one of those being adding help at wide receiver.

The Atlanta Falcons are looking at the free agency wideout market.

The team found success at wide receiver in rookie Drake London, this year's first-round pick out of the University of Southern California leads them in receiving with 866 yards and four touchdowns.

But if they wish to make it to the playoffs, they must add to the depth and pieces around London.

Despite the success of London, Atlanta's passing game struggled. The Falcons ranked 31st in passing yards per game at 158.8 yards.

Losing starting tight end Kyle Pitts to a season-ending certainly hurt the production. But even before the injury to the second-year tight end, Pitts was rarely a priority in the offense.

As the time without Pitts showed, Atlanta needs a No. 2 wide-out that could help take all the attention away from London and Pitts by opposing defenses. But where do they stand?

Here are some free agent options ...

Julio Jones

I know... Probably not the first name you expected to show up on this list. But, if healthy, Jones would make sense for the Falcons to look into and potentially bring back.

At 33 years old, Jones is not and will not be the same player he once was, but the Falcons need depth and quality depth at that. In addition, the ex-Falcon has struggled with injuries since leaving Atlanta, which may scare teams from signing him.

Can Jones be the No. 2 behind London for the Falcons? Probably not, but a reunion with Jones might make sense for both sides, which is why he is included.

Mecole Hardman

Hardman, the Kansas City Chiefs wideout, will enter free agency after an injury ended his season just eight games in. After trading star wide-out Tyreek Hill to the Dolphins last offseason, there were high hopes that Hardman could help fill the void of Hill.

His numbers may not be stellar, with just 297 yards and four touchdowns on 25 receptions, and he may not necessarily fit the mold for what Atlanta is looking for out wide.

But the former Georgia Bulldog possesses an elite trait, speed, which defenses must account for with him on the field.

Other options via free agency could include:

JuJu Smith-Schuster

Jakobi Meyers

Allen Lazard

Darius Slayton

Those are the four names expected to be the top options at receiver this offseason, which could mean higher asking prices.

That's why a player like Jones could be making a return to Atlanta.

