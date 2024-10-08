Atlanta Falcons from Biggest Losers to Biggers Winners
Atlanta Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot wore the brunt of external criticism this offseason, with many questioning his decision to draft quarterback Michael Penix Jr. at No. 8 overall in the 2024 NFL Draft.
The Falcons were believed to be all-in on winning this season after giving veteran signal caller Kirk Cousins a four-year, $180 million deal, but selecting Penix caused some to hit the pause button.
Now, Atlanta has not only resumed, but fast forwarded.
Sitting at 3-2 and atop the NFC South, the Falcons' Fontenot-led roster has survived a difficult early season stretch and appears capable of snapping the team's six-year playoff drought.
And for that, Fontenot is one of Sports Illustrated's biggest Week 5 winners.
"Many of the bold decisions Fontenot made in the offseason paid off in a big way during the thrilling 36–30 overtime victory on Thursday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers," writes SI's Gilberto Manzano. "Cousins had a career night, recording 509 passing yards and four touchdowns to rally the Falcons, while also proving Fontenot right for bringing him to Atlanta."
Manzano noted the Penix-centered noise following Fontenot this offseason, and while the Falcons may have to wait a few years to see if their bold first-round choice pays off, they're already seeing their future grow brighter.
This, Manzano said, is shown through the Week 5 performance of a pair of young weapons in receiver Drake London and tight end Kyle Pitts. London caught 12 passes for 154 yards and one touchdown, while Pitts hauled in seven passes for 88 yards, his most since his rookie season in 2021.
"What made Cousins’s sensational performance even sweeter for Atlanta was how he distributed the ball and received clutch performances from London and Pitts—two former first-round picks who have struggled to develop with bad quarterback play," Manzano writes."London was unstoppable and Pitts was consistently reliable last week.
"Also, Cousins has established a connection with wide receivers Darnell Mooney and Ray-Ray McCloud III, two underrated signings for Fontenot."
Beyond the players, Manzano cited the Falcons' January hiring of head coach Raheem Morris, who earned the job over a collection of strong candidates, including former New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick.
"Falcons coach Raheem Morris is also proving his GM right because many bashed the team for not hiring Bill Belichick," writes Manzano. "It might be too soon to take a victory lap there, but it seems all the right offseason moves were made in Atlanta."
And as a result, the negativity Fontenot once received has now turned on its head -- and rightfully so.