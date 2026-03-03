Former Atlanta Falcon Announces Shocking Retirement

CHICAGO – Former Atlanta Falcons center Drew Dalman has reportedly announced that he will be retiring after this season. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter , the 27-year-old offensive lineman informed the Chicago Bears of his decision earlier today. He finishes his career having played four seasons with the Falcons and just one with the Bears.

Dalman signed a three-year deal with the Bears last offseason worth $42 million. His presence on their offensive line helped steady the ship in Chicago and led them to their first NFC North title since 2018. The center played in all 17 games last season, and he made the first Pro Bowl of his career.

He joined the Bears after four successful seasons in Atlanta. The Falcons selected Dalman in the fourth round (No. 114 overall) of the 2021 NFL Draft. He would go on to be a steady presence in the interior offensive line, playing in 57 games in Atlanta, starting 40. However, Dalman would miss eight midseason games in 2024 due to injury, and backup Ryan Neuzil took over in his place.

The Falcons finished with top-ranked rushing attacks every season that Dalman was the starting center, but Atlanta opted to let him enter free agency in 2025. Instead, they settled for Neuzil to take over as their full-time center that season.

Neuzil, a former undrafted free agent from Appalachian State, started all 17 games for the Falcons in 2025. He helped lead the Atlanta rushing attack to another top-10 finish, ranking No. 8 in the NFL with 125.8 yards per game.

The offensive lineman is under contract in Atlanta for at least the next season, but could be an offseason cost-cutting casualty under a new Falcons regime.

Dalman was set up to have a long and successful career, but is instead following the route of fellow Stanford graduate Andrew Luck with his surprising retirement. It is unclear what his next move will be, but the Bears will now be looking for a new center.