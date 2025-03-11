Atlanta Falcons Grade for Divine Deablo Signing from SI
The official start to free agency begins on Wednesday, but teams have been able to publicly come to terms with pending free agents since noon on Monday. The Atlanta Falcons got off to a slow start as one of three teams (Eagles, Ravens) that didn't have a player announced as signing with them on Monday.
That changed Tuesday morning when news broke that Atlanta will be signing former Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Divine Deablo. Sports Illustrated's Matt Verderame has been giving grades to all the recent deals, and he gave Atlanta a 'C' for Deablo.
Verderame recognizes the need for the Falcons to add speed to their defense, and Deablo brings that to linebacker.
"Atlanta and linebacker Divine Deablo agreed to terms on a two-year deal worth $14 million, prying him away from the Las Vegas Raiders. Deablo, 26, spent his first four campaigns with the Silver & Black, totaling 42 starts and 288 tackles," wrote Verderame on Sports Illustrated.
"Deablo will be an immediate starter at the second level providing some coverage ability with the occasional blitz. He’s used to ample action, as he played at least 75% of the Raiders’ defensive snaps each of the past three seasons."
Deablo was a safety at Virginia Tech before making the transition to linebacker. It shouldn't be assumed that he's an immediate starter though. Troy Andersen is one of the most physically gifted linebackers in the NFL. Problem is, he's rarely healthy. Deablo is excellent insurance and deepens the linebacker room with Andersen, Kaden Elliss, and JD Bertrand.
Deablo likely won't offset the Falcons losing Drew Dalman in free agency to the Chicago Bears in the compensatory formula and would still be eligible for a mid-round pick in 2026. Atlanta wouldn't get anything for Grady Jarrett, because he was released and not a pending free agent.
The Falcons are currently 30th in available cap space after the Deablo deal according to Spotrac. They still have several holes to be filled, but they'll need to be patient with limited funds ahead of the NFL Draft in April when they look to fill more holes on defense.