Atlanta Falcons On the Board in Free Agency, Get former Raiders LB
The Atlanta Falcons made plenty of news on the first day of the contact period before free agency officially opens on Wednesday. However, it was more about who they were losing than who they planned to bring in.
Starting center Drew Dalman and eventual Ring of Honor defensive tackle Grady Jarrett joined the Chicago Bears, but the Falcons were just one of three teams (Eagles and Ravens) who didn't announce a new signing (technically, they can't sign until Wednesday).
Atlanta Falcons Free Agency Tracker
That changed Tuesday morning with the report that they had come to terms with former Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Devine Deablo. Details of the deal were two-years and $14 million with $8-million guaranteed according to Ian Rapoport. In essence, it's a one-year deal with a club option for 2026.
Diablo was originally a third-round pick by the Raiders in the 2021 NFL Draft. He went 80th overall after the Falcons selected offensive lineman Jalen Mayfield out of Michigan at No. 68.
He was a safety at Virginia Tech who began his career with the Hokies as a wide receiver. He had 54 tackles and four interceptions as a senior.
He started all-14 games he played in last season with the Raiders and racked up 63 tackles including a sack and four tackles for loss. His best season as a pro came in 2023 with 106 tackles, a sack, and an additional four tackles for loss.
The Falcons are hoping to get more speed and athleticism at the linebacker position after deciding to let Nate Landman test free agency. Troy Andersen, who was selected in the second-round of the 2022 NFL Draft, is a dynamic athlete, but he has played just-nine games the last-two seasons.
Atlanta couldn't go into the 2025 season depending on second-year pro JD Bertrand and Andersen next to Kaden Elliss. Now they'll have Deablo pushing for a starting role.