Grady Jarrett Opens Up on Leaving Atlanta Falcons for Chicago Bears
After 10 seasons together, Grady Jarrett and the Atlanta Falcons parted ways March 10, when the Falcons released the 31-year-old defensive tackle amid disagreements on a restructured contract.
But Jarrett, who signed a three-year, $43.5 million contract with the Chicago Bears roughly five hours his departure from Atlanta, isn't concerned about getting revenge on his ex-employers.
"I would be robbing Chicago coaches, players, fans, if I was up here worried about how Atlanta made me feel," Jarrett said in his introductory press conference March 12. "And so, even to give that energy to say, 'I'm going to get back at Atlanta' -- we don't even play Atlanta this year.
"All my energy, all my focus is right here in Chicago -- that's where it's going and that's where it's going to be."
Drafted in the fifth round in 2015, Jarrett made two Pro Bowl appearances, was a team captain the past six years and was Atlanta's nomination for the 2024 Walter Payton Man of the Year award.
But in 2024, his first year off a torn ACL suffered in 2023, Jarrett lacked his usual production. He recorded only 2.5 sacks and nine tackles for loss last season, and he tallied just one sack and nine quarterback hits over the final 16 games.
Jarrett's release cleared over $16 million in cap space -- a number ultimately too big for the Falcons, who were right around the limit in terms of salary, to turn away from.
Thus, Jarrett, the son of former Falcons great Jessie Tuggle and a native of Conyers, Ga., will play elsewhere in 2025.
But Atlanta will always be part of his identity.
"I gave Atlanta my all," Jarrett said. “Everybody in that building, organization, (they) know I gave Atlanta my all. I'm from Atlanta with or without the Falcons. Atlanta is always going to show me love. I'm going to show Atlanta love. I'm so invested already in the community.
"Life goes on."
Falcons owner Arthur Blank said in a press release after Atlanta's decision that Jarrett has exemplified professionalism, leadership and humility while serving as a strong representative of both the organization and city.
As such, Blank acknowledged moving on from Jarrett, the second-longest tenured player on the team, wasn't easy.
"In this business, we are often faced with difficult decisions, and this one is no exception," Blank said. "On behalf of myself, the entire Falcons organization and the city of Atlanta, we honor and thank Grady for his incredible contributions both on and off the field.
"Grady will forever be part of our Falcons’ family, and we will always be here supporting him and wishing him the very best."
Jarrett's comments reflect a similar tone. There appear to be no hard feelings. And for a player who hasn't reached the postseason since 2017, there's no reason to live in the past -- even with substantial ties that figure to be knotted again sometime down the line.
"My motivation doesn't come from trying to get back or vengeance or whatever it is," Jarrett said. "I'm focused on the next thing, and my next thing is here."