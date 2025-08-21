Atlanta Falcons Have Clear Winner in Kicking Competition
While Atlanta Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins has gotten most of the ink for unsuccessfully battling through an injury last season, but kicker Younghoe Koo was going through something similar.
Koo had his worst season in Atlanta last year. The veteran kicker made just 73.5% of his kicks in 2024, missing nine field goals before ultimately succumbing to his injury and missing the final three games of the season. Coincidentally (maybe), the same timeline that saw Cousins shelved for the year.
This offseason, the Falcons brought in competition for Koo in the form of German kicker Lenny Krieg, who put on a show at the NFL Combine.
While both kickers have been in open competition with one another all offseason, there is no animosity between the two. Koo has taken Krieg under his wing.
“He’s a great dude, he works hard,” Koo said on Krieg. “I try to help him any way I can, and at the end of the day, you know I just got to do my part and be the best version of myself.”
The competition through camp has been fierce and gone back and forth, with both kickers making plays. On the first day of training camp, Krieg had the advantage over Koo. Krieg went a perfect 4/4 on his kicks, while Koo missed one from 50.
Since then, Koo has been the more consistent of the pair; however, Krieg might have the best kick of the preseason. In the Falcons’ first preseason matchup against the Detroit Lions, the German kicker nailed a 57-yard field goal right down the middle of the uprights.
Although Koo didn’t get a chance to attempt a kick from that distance in his game against the Titans on Friday, he hit a career-high 58-yard field goal to walk off the New Orleans Saints in Week 4 of the 2024 season.
While the competition between the two has been close, head coach Raheem Morris is giving Koo the edge.
“You never want to say any competition is over, but you know Koo looked great. You know, Lenny’s looked good. You know really fired up about both those guys and what they’ve done. But you know Koo’s got some emotional bank accounts with me, and I’ll just leave it at that.” Morris said this week.
Loyalty and fond memories of a healthy Koo beginning the season 15 of 17 have helped tip the balance in his favor after a strong training camp.
Krieg will most likely be kicking in Atlanta’s final preseason game on Friday, after Koo got to kick in last Friday’s game. While the competition is not fully over, it looks like barring something significant, Morris will be naming Koo as the starting kicker in Week 1.