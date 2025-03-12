Ian Rapoport Makes Kirk Cousins, Atlanta Falcons Prediction
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins has made it clear he wants to go somewhere he can start. He even expressed as much to Falcons owner Arthur Blank.
But Falcons head coach Raheem Morris and general manager Terry Fontenot have been transparent in their intents to do what's best for Atlanta -- and their values appear to conflict with those of Cousins.
So, who's better off? The Falcons have leverage, because they inherently control whether Cousins stays or goes -- and NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport because Atlanta will capitalize on that leverage and turn Cousins into an insurance trade candidate for other teams several months down the road.
"They can carry out the fake as long as they want, because they're already paying the salary," Rapoport said Wednesday on NFL Network. "No matter what, the Falcons are paying the salary for Kirk Cousins. He can be the backup quarterback, no big deal.
"He can be the backup quarterback until September when someone else sustains a quarterback injury and they're like, 'Hello, we've got a guy. Send us a third-round pick for a starting quarterback and here we go.'"
The Falcons paid Cousins $62.5 million guaranteed in 2024 and will give him another $27.5 million guaranteed in 2025. If Cousins is still on the roster March 17, Atlanta owes him $10 million in 2026.
But either way, the Falcons will likely be paying $10 million -- or somewhere close to it -- for a veteran backup to pair with Michael Penix Jr. ahead of his second professional season.
Toss in the fact that Penix, who was drafted No. 8 overall last April, is playing on a rookie contract that has a cap hit of just $5.2 million, and Atlanta's overall financial commitment to the quarterback position is on par with other franchises.
"They can do this for as long as they want, because it doesn't hurt them at all," Rapoport said. "Once they get past Sunday, they're paying the $27 million, they're paying the $10 million next year, and it doesn't matter, because Michael Penix is cheap. And they've already committed to this contract."
As a result, Rapoport believes Fontenot and Morris weren't bluffing when they publicly said they are comfortable keeping Cousins as a backup.
"To me, I don't think it's a fake at all," Rapoport said. "I think the Falcons can carry him. I think they will carry him. I think the next time Kirk Cousins changes teams, it's going to be when someone trades for him. And if I'm wrong, you're going to be posting this on Old Takes Exposed anyways."
The 36-year-old Cousins was benched after Week 15 in his first season with the Falcons. He started only 14 games during the season, completing 66.9% of his passes for 3,508 yards, 18 touchdowns and 16 interceptions.
Over his final five starts, Cousins threw only one touchdown and nine interceptions while the Falcons went just 1-4. The four-time Pro Bowler later said he suffered right elbow and right shoulder injuries in a Week 10 loss to the New Orleans Saints, which started his slide.
Cousins believes he still has plenty of quality football ahead of him, and he just needs the opportunity to show it. Atlanta may not do much to help his cause -- yet.