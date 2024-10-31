Falcons Have Several Starters on Injury Report Before Facing Cowboys
The Atlanta Falcons' first injury report before their Week 9 matchup with the Dallas Cowboys consists of several key players.
Three players did not participate in Atlanta's practice Wednesday, headlined by All-Pro right guard Chris Lindstrom. The Falcons were also without a pair of rookies in second-round defensive tackle Ruke Orhorhoro and fifth-round linebacker JD Bertrand.
Lindstrom suffered a knee injury in the third quarter of Sunday's 31-26 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but Falcons coach Raheem Morris said postgame he was cleared to return. Lindstrom said in the locker room afterwards he expected to be fine for the Cowboys.
Bertrand (concussion) and Orhorhoro (ankle) also sustained injuries against Tampa Bay. Orhorhoro exited the game in the third quarter and did not return, and his status for Sunday appears bleak, according to Morris.
"We’ll have to see a little bit more, see what's going on in the day," Morris said Wednesday. "Not looking great."
Atlanta had seven players limited. Some, like safety Justin Simmons (hamstring) and linebacker Troy Andersen (knee) were expected, as they've been battling pre-existing injuries for multiple weeks and did not play against Tampa Bay.
Others, however, are a touch more interesting to monitor.
Linebacker Kaden Elliss injured his knee vs. the Buccaneers, and while he returned the following drive, he was limited Wednesday. Nickel cornerback Antonio Hamilton Sr. has endured a back injury for several weeks -- he was active against Tampa Bay and "made it through the game fairly well," Morris said.
Two others -- outside linebackers Matt Judon and James Smith-Williams -- were limited due to rest.
Perhaps the most encouraging inclusion on the Falcons' injury report is center Drew Dalman, who was designated to return from injured reserve Wednesday and participated in his first practice since suffering an ankle injury against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 3.
Dalman's 21-day practice window is open, and he appears to have a chance to play against the Cowboys.
Atlanta (5-3) and Dallas (3-4) will kick off at 1 p.m. Sunday inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium.