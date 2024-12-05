Falcons Injury Report Brings Good News on Darnell Mooney, Drake London
The Atlanta Falcons have delivered their injury report for Thursday's practice.
For the second consecutive day, Atlanta practiced without running back Jase McClellan, who's battling a knee injury. McClellan missed the Falcons' 17-13 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers last Sunday.
Unlike McClellan, standout receiver Darnell Mooney, who did not practice in Wednesday's practice due to a combination of a lingering Achilles injury and natural rest day, was a full-go Thursday.
Joining Mooney as full participants were inside linebacker Troy Andersen (knee) and cornerback Mike Hughes, who's missed the last two games with a neck injury suffered Nov. 10 against the New Orleans Saints.
Atlanta listed four players as limited, three of whom are battling injuries: inside linebacker Nate Landman (hamstring), defensive lineman Zach Harrison (Achilles) and defensive tackle Ruke Orhorhoro (ankle). All-Pro right guard Chris Lindstrom was given a mini-rest day.
Orhorhoro practiced in limited fashion Wednesday as well. He's currently on injured reserve and is two days into his 21-day window to return from an ankle injury suffered Oct. 27 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Of note, three Falcons who received rest days Wednesday -- receiver Drake London, outside linebacker Matthew Judon and cornerback Kevin King -- were each off the injury report Thursday.
Falcons head coach Raheem Morris said Wednesday that London and Mooney will be given some extra "maintenance" throughout the week, but they'll both play Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings.
"They'll be fine," Morris said. "They're out there playing those games and absolutely made it through everything fine."
The Falcons (6-6) and Vikings (10-2) will kick off at 1 p.m. Sunday inside U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.