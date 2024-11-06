Falcons Injury Report: Updates on Drake London, Grady Jarrett
The Atlanta Falcons held a walkthrough Wednesday as opposed to their usual installation-centered practice, with head coach Raheem Morris citing the need to keep players fresh and healthy as the calendar flips to Week 10.
After the session, Atlanta released its first injury report before Sunday's game with the New Orleans Saints. Rookie linebacker JD Bertrand (concussion) was out, as was outside linebacker Matthew Judon (illness).
The report included positive developments for receiver Drake London (hip pointer) and defensive tackle Grady Jarrett (Achilles strain), each of whom left last week's win over the Dallas Cowboys and did not return.
London and Jarrett were both listed as limited, though Falcons head coach Raheem Morris is more curious to see how both players look during a more traditional practice Thursday.
"They're still day-to-day," Morris said Wednesday. "I'm feeling really good about it -- not to act like I'm hiding anything from the media -- but I'm feeling really good about it. Obviously, you've got to go see it, so I'd like to go see it Thursday and some of the things – a little bit today and a little bit Thursday."
Jarrett said during his press conference Wednesday he "without a doubt" expects to play Sunday.
"Feeling good, doing what I need to do to be healthy," Jarrett said. "I’m excited to get back on the field. Looking at the big picture vs. short term, I think we made the right decision during the game. But I’m excited to be back in position to go compete this Sunday."
Three others -- tight end Kyle Pitts (hamstring), guard Chris Lindstrom (knee) and defensive end James Smith-Williams (tibia) were also limited.
Starting center Drew Dalman (ankle) and linebacker Troy Andersen (knee), neither of whom have played since September, were both full participants and appear likely to play Sunday.
The Falcons (6-3) and Saints (2-7) will kick off at 1 p.m. Sunday inside Caesars Superdome.