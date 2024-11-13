Falcons Injury Report: Kirk Cousins Limited Before Facing Broncos
The Atlanta Falcons will likely be without a pair of defensive linemen in Sunday's game at the Denver Broncos, while quarterback Kirk Cousins is battling an injury.
Defensive tackle Ta'Quon Graham (pectoral) and defensive end James Smith-Williams (tibia) both were estimated as out in Wednesday's walkthrough practice at IBM Performance Field. Before the slow, non-practice, recovery-centric session, Falcons coach Raheem Morris said their injury statuses are "not great."
Graham and Smith-Williams each sustained injuries during last Sunday's 20-17 loss to the New Orleans Saints.
Morris mentioned rookie defensive tackle Brandon Dorlus is a candidate to make his NFL debut in place of Graham, while Atlanta hopes outside linebacker Lorenzo Carter, who's on injured reserve with a concussion but participated in limited capacity Wednesday, will be able to play Sunday.
Three other players were estimated as non-participants: tight end Charlie Woerner (concussion), nickel cornerback Dee Alford (hamstring) and backup nickel Antonio Hamilton Sr. (pectoral).
The Falcons had a long list of limited players, headlined by Cousins, who has right elbow and shoulder injuries. Morris did not mentioned Cousins's injuries before practice, and Cousins spoke with reporters as scheduled Wednesday afternoon, implying his inclusion on the report shouldn't be met with concern.
Joining Cousins on the list are cornerback Mike Hughes (neck), running back Tyler Allgeier (quadricep) , linebacker JD Bertrand (concussion), linebacker Troy Andersen (knee), right guard Chris Lindstrom (knee) , center Ryan Neuzil (calf) and defensive lineman Zach Harrison (Achilles) .
Hughes injured his neck against the Saints and underwent an MRI on Monday, but he was cleared by the team's medical staff Monday. Bertrand, who's missed the last two games, practiced for the first time since playing in a Week 9 loss to the Seattle Seahawks.
Andersen re-aggravated the knee injury that cost him five games, but Morris said he expects the 2022 second-round pick to play in Denver. Morris added he's "optimistic" about Dalman, who's been on injured reserve since Week 3.
The Falcons had two players deemed full participants: receiver Drake London (hip) and center Drew Dalman (ankle).
Dalman's 21-day return-to-play window has been open since Oct. 30, giving him one week to be activated. If he's not removed from injured reserve before Nov. 20, his season will come to a close -- though the Falcons appear confident that won't be an issue.
Atlanta (6-4) and Denver (5-5) will kick off at 4:05 p.m. Sunday inside Empower Stadium at Mile High.