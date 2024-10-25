Falcons Reveal Final Injury Report at Buccaneers
The Atlanta Falcons' defense will be without one -- if not two -- defensive starters in Sunday's game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Falcons head coach Raheem Morris, speaking with reporters after Friday's practice at IBM Performance Field in Flowery Branch, Ga., ruled out inside linebacker Troy Andersen for the Week 8 contest.
Safety Justin Simmons, meanwhile, is doubtful, while backup nickel cornerback Antonio Hamilton Sr. is and center Ryan Neuzil are questionable.
Andersen, who had 41 tackles in four games, is still working his way back from a knee injury suffered in a Week 4 victory over the New Orleans Saints. He's missed each of the last three games, but he participated -- in limited fashion -- in practice this week.
In essence, Andersen is headed in the right direction, but he'll be inactive again Sunday. Without Andersen, Nate Landman will see extensive action alongside Kaden Elliss at inside linebacker.
As for Simmons, he continues to nurse a hamstring injury suffered in Week 6 against the Carolina Panthers. Despite playing in Week 7 versus the Seattle Seahawks, he was limited in practice Wednesday and Thursday, did not participate Friday and is now doubtful entering Sunday.
Should Simmons not play, fourth-year pro Richie Grant will take over next to Jessie Bates III -- a role Falcons assistant head coach/defense Jerry Gray believes Grant is prepared for.
"He is confident in what he's doing," Gray said Thursday about Grant. "I think he's a lot more speaking the way you want him to speak as far as a football player. Now he knows, I can go out there and play at this level.' We expect Richie -- when we put you out there, we expect no letdown. I think he expects that of himself."
Neuzil is battling a knee injury that caused him to miss five snaps in Week 7, but he played the entire second half. Neuzil, who's starting in place for the injured Drew Dalman, would be replaced by third-string center Matt Hennessy.
The Falcons (4-3) and Buccaneers (4-3) will kick off at 1 p.m. Sunday inside Raymond James Stadium.