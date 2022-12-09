Falcons 'Hopeful' To Be Healthier After Bye as Arthur Smith Reveals Injury Updates

Atlanta Falcons coach Arthur Smith has made it clear that injury issues can't be used as an excuse for his team losing four of its last five games, as every team around the NFL is dealing with something this late in the season.

However, that's not to say the Falcons haven't had to overcome several challenges, headlined by the losses of a pair of starting Pro Bowlers in tight end Kyle Pitts and cornerback Casey Hayward and going through a rough stretch at left guard, where the team started four different players in four consecutive games out of necessity.

When starting left guard Elijah Wilkinson went down with a knee injury after Week 8, he was replaced by former starting center Matt Hennessy ... who sustained a knee injury of his own the next game. Both were placed on injured reserve. Colby Gossett received the next nod, but after missing practice due to a personal matter, gave way to Chuma Edoga.

Per Smith, Edoga played "pretty well" and seemed to be in line to start the following week ... but was later ruled inactive due to a knee injury, putting the ball back in Gossett's court.

But now, with the Falcons reaching their late bye week, several of the injured players who've yet to return have been given an extra week to rest - and Smith believes Atlanta could get a few back when it travels to take on the New Orleans Saints in Week 15.

"We'll have some guys that we're hopeful to get back coming off the bye," Smith said. "Hopefully when we get back to work coming off the bye, we'll be a little bit healthier, with Elijah and Chuma, (have) a chance to get Matt Hennessy back, (defensive tackle) Jalen Dalton. So, should hopefully be a good thing for us."

Even with the constant shuffling at left guard, Atlanta's offensive line has continued to pave ways in the running game. Starting with Wilkinson's last start six games ago, the Falcons have totaled at least 138 yards rushing in each contest, including a 201-yard performance against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Wilkinson was designated to return from injured reserve ahead of last week's loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers but has yet to be officially activated. Hennessy's window to return will begin when the Falcons hit the practice field next Wednesday.

Dalton has been battling a toe injury that occurred right as he was set for a bigger role in place of the injured Ta'Quon Graham. He's been questionable each of the last two games but ultimately was ruled inactive.

One player the Falcons won't be getting back is left guard Jalen Mayfield, who's window to be activated from the injured reserve after being designated to return officially closed earlier this week. He'll join Pitts and most likely Hayward and Graham as players out for the season.

The Falcons, seemingly drifting closer to being as healthy as possible, will return to action at 1 p.m. next Sunday.

You can follow Daniel Flick on Twitter @DFlickDraft

Get your HOTlanta Falcons game tickets from SI Tickets ... here!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Falcons? Click Here.

Follow Falcon Report on Twitter.

Want even more Atlanta Falcons news? Check out the Si.com team page here