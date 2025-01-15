Potential Frontrunner for Falcons Defensive Coordinator Gets Interview
The Atlanta Falcons have scheduled a third interview to fill their vacant defensive coordinator position in the aftermath of Jimmy Lake's firing Jan. 11.
Atlanta will interview veteran defensive coordinator Steve Wilks, most recently with the San Francisco 49ers in 2023, for the position next week, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.
Wilks is no stranger to the Falcons, who interviewed the 54-year-old for their vacant defensive coordinator role in 2023 and for their head coach opening last January before hiring Raheem Morris.
Atlanta hosted Wilks, who was unemployed last season, for a pair of training camp practices over the summer -- after which Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot said that Wilks floated around the walls of team headquarters.
"We love Steve Wilks, really respect him," Fontenot said. "When you don't have a job, to be able to come and look at it from a bubble -- it's funny, I was teasing him during practice, because it's hard when you're back there, and you see, you want to jump on the field and coach.
"When you're a coach, that's what he does, and so it's probably hard for him not to be getting his hands dirty out there, but just have a lot of respect for him, and Raheem's great about that, opening his door to coaches."
As a result of his time spent around the team and his familiarity with Morris and Fontenot, Wilks is considered a prime candidate for Atlanta's vacant position.
Wilks rose to stardom as the Carolina Panthers' defensive coordinator in 2017 before becoming the head coach of the Arizona Cardinals the following season.
His stint in Arizona lasted only one season, as the Cardinals went 3-13. Wilks rebuilt his stock in 2022, serving as the Panthers' interim head coach and going 6-6 while spearheading an impressive midseason turnaround.
In 2023, San Francisco's defense ranked No. 8 in total defense with 303.9 yards allowed per game, No. 14 in pass defense with 214.2 yards passing allowed per game, No. 3 in run defense with 89.7 rushing yards allowed per game and No. 3 in scoring at 17.5 points allowed.
After the season, 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan said Wilks isn't a fit for the team's defensive intentions, but that his departure implies nothing about him as a person or coach.
Highly respected around the league, Wilks has been close to joining the Falcons twice in as many off-season's. Perhaps the third time will be the charm.