Why Falcons Do - And Don't - Make Sense for Dolphins' Jalen Ramsey Trade
In the middle of his sixth Pro Bowl season, then-Los Angeles Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey used an impassioned 856 words to defend his defensive coordinator, Raheem Morris.
"Rah's fire," Ramsey said Nov. 11, 2022. "I don't give a (explicit) what they said about Rah, I'm telling you Rah (is fire). People don't have no clue. Like Rah is fire for real, for real. Like the fact he’s not a head coach somewhere for real is like a blessing for us, especially in that defensive room.
"Rah is the real (explicit) deal. I ain't even lying to you, like I'm passionate about that. Rah is like that."
Ramsey praised Morris's teaching skills, the confidence he exudes and the nature in which his play-calling allowed defenders to play free. Ramsey was annoyed by the criticisms of Morris from fans and others outside the building.
The Rams traded Ramsey after 2023, but his relationship with Morris didn't end.
When the Atlanta Falcons hired Morris as their head Jan. 25, 2024, Ramsey quickly praised the move on social media.
"Falcons got one of, if not the best coach in the NFL," Ramsey said, "for real."
Ramsey reiterated his thoughts at the Pro Bowl the following week.
"He the best for sure," Ramsey said. "He a good defensive mind, and really whole offense -- he taught me so much. He’s also a players coach. He can translate, he knows relationships matter and he’s probably the best I’ve ever been around."
Suddenly, the question now becomes whether Ramsey has spent his final days with Morris.
Dolphins general manager Chris Grier said at his press conference Tuesday that Miami and Ramsey have agreed parting ways is in both sides' best interest. Ramsey did not request a trade or salary adjustment, but he will be moved, Grier said.
With Morris's past ties to Ramsey, the Falcons make sense from a player-team pairing perspective. Atlanta, however, must battle the salary cap. Any team acquiring Ramsey will inherit a $21.1 million salary for 2025, according to NFL Network.
The Falcons have just over $10 million in cap space, per OverTheCap, and are projected to commit $8.34 million to their rookie draft class April 24-26.
Consider that Atlanta gave No. 2 cornerback Mike Hughes a three-year deal worth up to $18 million this spring, and the Falcons' financial situation appears unfavorable to land Ramsey and his contract.
So, while the past relationship and personal fondness between Morris and Ramsey is present, the Falcons have a money-related roadblock standing between them and the seven-time Pro Bowl and three-time All-Pro selection.
Morris may be forced to enjoy Ramsey's company from afar, as he did during the Falcons and Dolphins' joint practices Aug. 6-7 last summer.
"There's nothing like going against Jalen Ramsey," Morris said Aug. 7. "That brings all the light for me, and I love to hear him talk smack."
Depending on where Ramsey lands in 2025, Morris get another chance to exchange pleasantries -- but it doesn't seem like it'll happen in Atlanta.