Ex Falcons TE Generating Trade Interest from Steelers
The Pittsburgh Steelers have long been mentioned as a trade candidate for Atlanta Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins, but another player with Atlanta ties is now high on Pittsburgh's wish list.
Miami Dolphins tight end Jonnu Smith, who played for the Falcons in 2023, has been the topic of trade discussions between Miami and Pittsburgh, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.
"Those talks came after Smith expressed an interest in reworking his deal that is scheduled to pay him $4.8 million this season," Schefter wrote on X. "With Smith seeking a new contract, Miami has sought a trade partner. Last season, Smith set the franchise record for a tight end in receptions, receiving yards and touchdowns.
"Smith’s preference, per sources, is to stay in Miami under a reworked deal."
The Falcons released Smith on February 27, 2024, in a move that saved $6.5 million in cap space. He finished fourth on the team with 50 catches in his lone season in Atlanta while adding 582 receiving yards and three touchdowns.
Smith, a third-round draft pick by the Tennessee Titans in 2017, spent the first four years of his pro career with then-Titans assistant Arthur Smith, who was Atlanta's head coach from 2021-23 and played a central role in bringing Jonnu Smith to the Falcons.
Arthur Smith is now the Steelers' offensive coordinator, and with Pittsburgh's offense lacking proven playmakers apart from receiver DK Metcalf and Pat Freiermuth, Jonnu Smith is a logical target if Miami ultimately moves on.
Last offseason, Arthur Smith brought several former Falcons players with him to Pittsburgh, including running back Cordarrelle Patterson, tight end MyCole Pruitt and receivers Van Jefferson and Scotty Miller.
Is Jonnu Smith next? Only time -- and Miami's financial decisions -- will tell.