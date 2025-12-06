A Case for an Atlanta Falcons' Star's Overdue Pro Bowl Selection

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London has yet to earn a Pro Bowl nod in his young career, despite a standout 2024 campaign in which he finished fourth in the NFL in receiving yards (1,271) and tied for ninth in both receptions (100) and receiving touchdowns (9). Eight total wide receivers make the Pro Bowl each season, four from the NFC and four from the AFC. London is currently seventh in Pro Bowl voting and sixth amongst NFC receivers.

The fourth-year receiver has a case to make the Pro Bowl, despite only having played nine games this season. London’s 810 receiving yards this season are the 10th most in the NFL, with every other player in the top 10 having played 10 or more games and eight of the other nine (aside from Ceedee Lamb) having played 11 or more games. London is just 18 yards shy of being top eight in receiving yards despite having played four fewer games than Tet McMillan (826 yards) and Wandale Robinson (828 yards).

London is also one of only five wide receivers to have a hat trick (three touchdowns in a single game) this season, coming against the New England Patriots in Week 9. London’s last touchdown was a thing of beauty, a one-handed snag that should have tied the game.

Drake London one-hands it for the hat trick! 🔥



London is tied 13th in receptions with 60, and is the only player in the top 19 in receptions to have played fewer than 11 games. His six touchdowns are tied for the 11th most in the NFL this season. He has surpassed the 100-yard receiving mark in five of his nine games this season, tied for the second-most such performances in the NFL this season, trailing only Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Jaxson Smith-Njigba. He is also tied eighth in the NFL in contested catches (12), just two shy of fourth place.

London has the stats for a legitimate Pro Bowl case, but because he’s been off the field the past few weeks, he’s likely not to get selected. He’s been one of the best receivers in the league over the last two years and won’t get the accolades to show it, but his teammates, mainly Bijan Robinson, know how good a player he truly is.

“People continue to doubt Drake [London], and I don’t understand that, man… There’s going to be a day when people stop doubting him.” Robinson said after London dominated on Monday Night Football in Week 4, hauling in 10 catches for 158 yards and a touchdown against the Buffalo Bills.

Whether or not the Pro Bowl nod comes this season, London has made his case. Despite missing games, he’s produced at an elite level and stays amongst the league’s best in multiple metrics. His numbers prove that he is certainly among the NFL’s best wide receivers. For Drake London, recognition may be delayed, but his play on the field leaves no doubt, he’s one of the best in the business.

