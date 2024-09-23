Falcons QB Kirk Cousins Passes Joe Montana's Record, Simmons Remains Mahomes Killer
The Atlanta Falcons started Sunday night's game against the Kansas City Chiefs in strong -- and record book-changing -- fashion.
Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins led a seven-play, 70-yard touchdown drive on the opening series, capped by a 14-yard pass to receiver Drake London, who was uncovered in the endzone.
The touchdown completion marked No. 274 in the 13-year career of Cousins, which put him past Hall of Fame quarterback Joe Montana for No. 19 on the NFL's all-time touchdown passing list.
Cousins finished the opening drive 5-of-5 for 56 yards with a touchdown, picking up right where he left off after leading Atlanta's game-winning drive last Monday against the Philadelphia Eagles.
The Falcons' defense had a similar taste of Deja vu. After finishing the Eagles game with an interception from safety Jessie Bates III, his running mate, safety Justin Simmons, picked off Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes on Kansas City's first possession.
It's a continuation of dominance from Simmons over Mahomes, as the former has intercepted the latter in four straight games. Simmons, formerly of the Chiefs' AFC West-rival Denver Broncos, owns six career interceptions of Mahomes.
Cousins and Simmons are both new faces for the Falcons this season. Cousins signed a four-year, $180 million contract in March, while Simmons joined the team in August on a one-year, $8 million deal.
Entering Sunday night's game, Cousins held a completion rate of 65.5% while passing for 396 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions. Simmons had just eight tackles and one pass breakup.
But early in an important primetime showdown, both rose to the occasion -- and gave the Falcons a heavy wave of early momentum.