Falcons Key Defender Returns from Injury Amid Many Roster Moves
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- The Atlanta Falcons have made several roster moves before Sunday's game against the Carolina Panthers.
Atlanta has activated linebacker Nate Landman from injured reserve, ending his four-week absence after battling quad and calf injuries to start the season. Landman started and played 37 snaps in Week 1 before being placed on injured reserve. Now, he's back in the fold.
Joining Landman on Atlanta's roster -- but only for Sunday -- are cornerback Kevin King and center Matt Hennessy, the team's two practice squad elevations.
King was released by the Falcons on Friday but re-signed to the practice squad Saturday and will play Sunday. He's appeared in each of Atlanta's five games after starting the season on the practice squad and signing to the active roster before Week 2.
King has one more practice squad promotion left, while Hennessy, who's making his third consecutive appearance Sunday, has now exhausted his league-mandated number of call-ups.
But with Atlanta's roster additions came one subtraction -- the release of practice squad linebacker Rashaan Evans, the team's leading tackler in 2022 who signed to the practice squad Sept. 30.
After bringing back Landman, the Falcons felt they no longer needed Evans for depth in the middle of their defense. Atlanta only has three healthy linebackers on its active roster: Landman, Kaden Elliss and rookie JD Bertrand, while Troy Andersen will miss Sunday's game due to a knee injury.
The Falcons (3-2) and Panthers (1-4) will kick off at 4:25 p.m. Sunday inside Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina.