If Falcons QB Kirk Cousins Wants to Avoid Penix Repeat, Browns Aren't His Best Bet
PALM BEACH, Fla. -- One year prior, Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski gloated over new Atlanta Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins at the NFL owners meeting.
Stefanski and Cousins were together from 2018-19 with the Minnesota Vikings. They experienced significant highs with one another, and later without after Stefanski left for Cleveland in 2020.
Now, they both need each other -- or at least their former selves. Stefanski and the Browns need a starting quarterback. Cousins, who was benched 14 games into his four-year contract with the Falcons, needs a team that believes in him.
But this story doesn't appear headed toward a happy ending for the 36-year-old Cousins.
Stefanski, speaking Monday during the 2025 NFL owners meetings at The Breakers in Palm Beach, Fla., appeared more like a coach expecting to find his next signal caller in the 2025 NFL draft than on the veteran chopping block.
But it's not yet final.
"I'm not ready to turn the card in yet," Stefanski said. "The whole process is really important to me and to us, and there's still quarterbacks we haven't seen throw live, still haven't gotten to spend time with them. Guys we're still going to bring up for our 30 (visits).
"I like a lot of guys in this class -- not just the quarterback position. I think this is an exciting time because there's really, really good football players."
Stefanski spoke highly about non-quarterback candidates for the Browns at No. 2 overall, including Penn State outside linebacker Abdul Carter and Colorado receiver/cornerback Travis Hunter, who Stefanski described as special and unique.
But as Stefanski sat around a clothed table on the lawn in front of The Breakers, he fielded question after question about quarterbacks -- only a few of which about those currently on his team in Kenny Pickett and Deshaun Watson.
The Browns have held, or will hold, workouts and visits with the top signal callers in the 2025 class. All but Miami's Cam Ward, the likely No. 1 overall pick to the Tennessee Titans, are expected to be available for Cleveland.
Do the Browns believe in a quarterback enough to bypass two of the draft's best overall players in Carter and Hunter? They're still figuring that out.
Stefanski said Cleveland will have dinner with Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders later this week in light of his pro day Friday. The Browns' trip to Boulder, Colorado, serves as perhaps their best information-gathering point yet with Sanders, who's widely viewed as the second-best quarterback in the class behind Ward.
"Throwing live is another piece of this. Getting around and going to dinner is important," Stefanski said. "But then the whole process is getting in and listening to the rest of their coaches, the rest of the scouts, how they see the entire draft board.
"Certainly, Shedeur is somebody I think has done a really nice job throughout the process."
The Browns had meetings in February and March, and they'll have one more in April to order players and set their draft board.
Cleveland has already held private workouts with Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart and Alabama signal caller Jalen Milroe. It also worked out Ward, though Browns general manager Andrew Berry said Monday that Cleveland is "unlikely" to trade up to No. 1 overall -- where it likely needs to be to draft Ward.
Dart and Milroe are options if the Browns take Carter, Hunter or another non-quarterback with their first pick. Stefanski spoke highly of both passers.
"A very impressive young man," Stefanski said about Dart. "You can tell he's been really well coached and brought along the right way in this game. So, very impressive off the field then did a nice job on the field as well."
Stefanski noted Dart worked closely with Ole Miss analyst Joe Judge, formerly the New York Giants' head coach with a past in offense, defense and special teams. Judge's knowledge of the game littered down to Dart, Stefanski said. The Browns are unconcerned about Dart's transition from Ole Miss's shotgun-based, run-pass option-heavy offense to the NFL.
Cleveland is similarly not worried about Milroe's abilities as a passer, which have been knocked throughout the pre-draft process.
"I don't see him just as a runner," Stefanski said. "That's certainly an element of his game God's blessed him with -- the ability to make plays with his feet when necessary -- but he's made plenty of throws in his career.
"So, again, another really impressive young man getting down there, spending some time with him and his family. I think he's done a really nice job just throughout this process."
The Browns may not select a quarterback at No. 2 overall -- Carter is the perceived favorite -- but they're heavily expected to exit the first two days of the draft with a young passer.
That's exactly the situation Cousins reportedly wants to avoid, and the one he found himself in last season. After signing Cousins to a four-year deal worth up to $180 million in March 2024, the Falcons drafted Michael Penix Jr. with the No. 8 overall pick.
Cousins left the Minnesota Vikings after the 2023 season in part because he didn't want to look over his shoulder at a young quarterback. The Falcons made his biggest fear come true.
The four-time Pro Bowler is now left trying to convince teams he's better than he showed in his final five starts -- one touchdown and nine interceptions while the team went 1-4 -- before being benched for Penix.
With Stefanski in place, Cleveland seemed a place where Cousins wouldn't need to do as much convincing. But the Browns have their eyes on adding youth under center -- and Cousins, who has a no-trade clause in his contract, may be left without so much as a seat to keep warm in 2025.