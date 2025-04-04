Report: Falcons QB Kirk Cousins 'Asking to Be Cut Loose'
The Atlanta Falcons have stressed they're satisfied with keeping quarterback Kirk Cousins as the backup to Michael Penix Jr., but Cousins continues to send signs he's disinterested in the proposition.
Cousins, who isn't expected to participate in voluntary team workouts this offseason, would like to leave the organization, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution's D. Orlando Ledbetter.
"Kirk is asking to be cut loose," Ledbetter said on Cleveland's 92.3 The Fan.
The Falcons' brass, including but not limited to head coach Raheem Morris and owner Arthur Blank, met separately with Cousins earlier this spring to discuss his situation.
Cousins, 36, has expressed to Atlanta he wants to start -- an option he doesn't have with the Falcons due to Penix.
"We do know he would like an opportunity to be a starter again," Morris said Tuesday at the NFL owners meetings in Palm Beach, Florida. "We're just telling you we're very comfortable with him being our backup because of who the human is, who the man is.
"And when those things come up, those things are always talked about immediately."
Morris said he hasn't directly talked to Cousins about his no-trade clause, adding there's no need for such a discussion when the Falcons don't know which team Cousins would be waiving it for.
After signing a four-year, $180 million last March, Cousins battled highs and lows with the Falcons. He completed 66.9% of his passes for 3,508 yards, 18 touchdowns and 16 interceptions. Over his final five starts, he threw only one touchdown and nine interceptions while the Falcons went just 1-4.
Cousins later said he suffered right elbow and right shoulder injuries in a Week 10 loss to the New Orleans Saints, which started his slide. The Falcons disagreed, noting he was on the injury report after Week 10, cleared to play in Week 11 and didn’t appear on the report again.
Now, the four-time Pro Bowler wants out -- and if the right situation unfolds, Atlanta is willing to comply.
"We want to see him go out and be the best version of himself," Morris said. "This is not a thing where we're holding you back if the opportunity presents itself into something that's good for both of us -- good for the Falcons and Kirk Cousins."