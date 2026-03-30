Falcons’ ‘Second Chance’ Era Begins With Tua Tagovailoa, Kevin Stefanski

The Atlanta Falcons are in the business of second chances in 2026. The Falcons brought in head coach Kevin Stefanski and quarterback Tua Tagovailoa this offseason, and both are looking to start fresh in Flowery Branch.

Stefanski, who was a two-time NFL Coach of the Year over six seasons for the Cleveland Browns, and his quarterback was an MVP candidate in 2022 and 2023.

But the two have a lot in common after the way the last few seasons have gone – the new Falcons coach was fired after winning just eight games over the last two seasons (45-56 overall), while Tagovailoa was released for an NFL record dead cap hit of $99.2 million.

NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo spoke with Stefanski during the Annual League Meeting in Phoenix, and they discussed the new starts both player and coach are going through this offseason.

“There's something to be said when you're fired,” Stefanski told Garafolo in Phoenix. “I can attest to that. You want to prove people wrong. You have a chip on your shoulder. I think where I'm coming into this, where Tua's coming into this is, listen, this is not exactly how you thought it would go, but guess what, that's the reality, and how are we gonna respond? I think that's what he's made of. You look back at his career, you look back at his college career, he's responded.”

Tagovailoa, a former top-five draft pick, initially flourished under then-head coach Mike McDaniel. He led the NFL in passer rating in 2022 (105.5), passing in 2023 (4,624 yards), and completion percentage in 2024 (72.9%). He received MVP votes in 2022, despite missing the second half of the season due to injury. He came back strong in 2023, winning the NFL Comeback Player of the Year award. In the lone season where he remained healthy for a full slate, Tagovailoa led the Dolphins to an 11-6 record and to the playoffs.

But injuries piled up on the quarterback, and the veteran has missed eight games over the last four seasons due to concussions. He did say that he feels healthy moving into this season.

While the injuries and turmoil were enough for the Dolphins to part ways, the potential was enough for the Falcons to take a shot at the quarterback.

“Tua was a good fit for us,” Stefanski told Garafolo. “I think the football fit, the personal fit, I think he's looking for a place where he can go and compete for a starting job, and that's what we are offering to him. I think he's somebody that has always competed in his career, look back at his time at Alabama, so him coming in, and he wants to do what's best for this football team, we're excited to have him.”

Tagovailoa will still need to earn that second chance. He will engage in a quarterback battle this offseason after Michael Penix Jr. returns from a knee injury that cut his 2025 season short.

“I'm excited for Mike to get back out there,” Stefanski explained. “He has the right attitude. He is in the building every day, all day, rehabbing to get ready to go. I don't have a timeline on what that looks like or when that will happen, but he'll be ready to put his best foot forward. He's focusing on what he needs to focus on right now, which is the main thing, which is getting healthy.”

Penix, 25, has made just 12 career starts for the Falcons, and he is just 4-8 overall. While the young quarterback has flashed some of his potential, he has completed 59.6% of his passes over those games for 2,757 yards with 12 touchdowns and six interceptions.

That competition will suck the oxygen out of the room this summer, but Tagovailoa told the media last week that he is ready for the challenge.

“I am no stranger to competition,” Tagovailoa said on Tuesday in his first time speaking as a Falcon. “I would say competition is just going to be there, and competition enhances the play of everyone. You either are a competitor or you’re not. You don’t go from being a competitor to saying, ‘Ah, just let me relax a little bit.’ I just don’t think that’s how it works.”

There have been plenty of highs for both, but the lows have led them to each other, and the redemption era has arrived at Flowery Branch.

“That's part of life: learning, scuffing your feet, getting back up, figuring it out,” the head coach said. “A lot of things that, you know, you can't change the past, but I look forward to, OK, I'm gonna take that with me. There's things that I know that I can do better. I'll start there. I know that. You have to have a growth mindset, really in any line of work, but certainly in this line of work, where if it didn't work the first time, I'm gonna make sure I do everything in my power to get this football team where it needs to go.”

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