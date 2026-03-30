Ian Cunningham Addresses Potential Extensions for Bijan Robinson, Drake London

PHOENIX – The Atlanta Falcons have been quite frugal thus far this offseason, but they may be about to break the bank, according to some reports out of the NFL’s annual league meetings happening this week. Running back Bijan Robinson and wide receiver Drake London are two foundational pieces of the Falcons’ offense, and both appear to be in line to receive extensions this offseason.

Robinson, who has been the focal point of the Falcons' offense since the franchise drafted him eighth overall back in 2023, has become one of the league’s most dominant players. ESPN’s NFL insider, Adam Schefter, reported last week that the running back could be in line for an extension. Additionally, London is entering the final year of his deal, and the Falcons would be wise to jump on that one sooner rather than later.

In Phoenix, Falcons' general manager Ian Cunningham said those two moves are at the top of his mind this offseason.

“Right now, we are really focused on this wave of free agency,” Cunningham said in Phoenix about the idea of extending Robinson and London, via Tori McElhaney of the team’s website. “We have the draft coming, but don't think for one second that that hasn't been thought of. Don't think for one second that we aren't already thinking about all of these different things moving forward.”

While the comments should be exciting for Falcons fans who want to see both players receive extensions and remain in Atlanta for the foreseeable future, nothing is imminent. Cunningham has not even had the chance to meet London in person since the wideout has been in California since the end of the season.

London is turning 25 this offseason, and he has earned every bit of what should be a lucrative extension coming his way this offseason. Since being drafted eighth overall in 2022, he has been the Falcons’ primary option.

He has since accounted for 3,961 yards and 22 touchdowns over his time as a Falcon, and was in for a career year in 2025. London started the season averaging 90 yards and nearly a touchdown per game (which would extrapolate out to 1,530 yards and 11 touchdowns over 17 games), but a PCL injury hampered him over the second half of his season.

Meanwhile, Robinson has done nothing but improve with every new season in the NFL. He has accounted for 1,450 or more yards in every season, with that total improving every year. His 2,298 yards from scrimmage in 2025 were the 12th most in league history, and the most since 2019.

Up next for the Falcons is a “second wave” of free agency, which is set to begin soon. The general manager confirmed that they have several interviews with potential prospects. Extensions for both could come this offseason, but would not be a primary focus until after the NFL Draft in April.

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