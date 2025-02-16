'Artificial Deadline' Set for Falcons' Kirk Cousins Decision
The Atlanta Falcons are just over one week away from venturing to the NFL combine, where they'll evaluate the top prospects in the 2025 NFL draft -- along with handling free agency business.
Combine week provides teams with the opportunity to meet with players' agents and discuss futures, be it setting the foundation for free agency interest or, in the case of Atlanta and quarterback Kirk Cousins, a looming offseason decision.
The Falcons are expected to part ways with Cousins, who's guaranteed to make $27.5 million in 2025. That number, however, could have another $10 million added to it if Cousins is still on the team's roster March 17.
And according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, the Falcons' decision should come before Cousins's bonus is due.
"That's sort of an artificial deadline for him to find a new team," Fowler said Sunday on SportsCenter, via Bleacher Report.
The 36-year-old Cousins signed a four-year contract worth up to $180 million in March 2024, and he earned $62.5 million during the 2024 season -- but he made only 14 starts before he was benched for rookie quarterback Michael Penix Jr., the team's first-round pick in April's draft.
During his final five starts, Cousins threw only one touchdown to nine interceptions. The Falcons lost four straight games, narrowly won the fifth over one of the NFL's worst teams in the Las Vegas Raiders and then moved on from the four-time Pro Bowler.
Cousins recently cited shoulder and elbow injuries suffered in a Week 10 loss to the New Orleans Saints, a defeat that started his five-game slide, as the reason for his decline in play.
Regardless, Cousins is inching closer toward the start of his next chapter -- and Fowler believes a resolution could come after the Falcons' brass meets with Cousins's agent, Mike McCartney.
"Something there has to shake out," Fowler said. "I expect Atlanta and Cousins's agent to talk about the future, see what they can shake out. The New York Jets, once upon a time, wanted to sign Cousins. He's going to be one of the best options."
Now, Cousins and the Falcons need to find their best option to part ways, be it through trade or release -- something that figures to work itself out in the coming weeks.
And perhaps as early as next week.