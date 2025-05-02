'We Love Kirk': Where Falcons Stand with QB Cousins as OTAs Loom
Atlanta Falcons head coach Raheem Morris said in early April at the league meetings he didn't expect quarterback Kirk Cousins to attend voluntary team activities. Cousins hadn't told Morris his intentions either way -- Morris said it was merely common sense.
Yet when the Falcons began the first phase of their offseason program April 22, Cousins showed up and participated.
An underlying takeaway? Nobody -- not even Cousins's head coach -- has a strong pulse on how his saga is going to unfold.
The 36-year-old Cousins has expressed a desire to the organization's brass to play for a team where he can start in 2025. That's not expected to be Atlanta, which has thrown its support behind 2024 first-round pick Michael Penix Jr. as its starting quarterback moving forward.
External options are limited for Cousins, and more doors appeared to close during the 2025 NFL draft. But there's still a spot for him in Atlanta, as Morris and general manager Terry Fontenot have each expressed their comfort in keeping Cousins as the backup to Penix.
The Falcons have downplayed any awkwardness surrounding Cousins's return to the team, and they don't believe his presence would be harmful to the 24-year-old Penix.
And despite Cousins's interest in playing elsewhere, Falcons assistant general manager Kyle Smith said April 30 the team is still fond of the four-time Pro Bowler.
"We love Kirk," Smith said. "We're going to see what happens. We're constantly having conversations with other teams about their players, and we've been the same since we've been here. We love Kirk. We love that he's here. If something makes sense for us, then we'll think about it."
Morris didn't directly answer whether Cousins plans to attend additional voluntary workouts, instead noting Atlanta will "take it day-by-day, step-by-step." But Morris, who noted he's not allowed to be on the field during the early offseason phase, said Cousins was valuable when present.
Still, the Falcons are open to dealing Cousins -- so long as it's logical for the organization.
"I think he's done a great job of coming in, being with his team, being a part of us," Morris said April 26. "And that's what he's got to do right now until we figure out whatever else could happen. Obviously, we're open to all the ideas and things we talk about and open to all the things and listening to people and communicating to see what happens best for our team.
"But it's always going to make sense for the Falcons."
Despite what Morris dubbed as "contention" externally surrounding whether Cousins would show for the offseason program, Morris said the Falcons welcomed Cousins with open arms.
"I'm always glad to see anybody that's on our football team," Morris said, "and he was definitely one of them."
But how much longer will Cousins have key-card access to the Falcons' facility?
Trading Cousins has the most upside for Atlanta, which could, theoretically, recieve draft compensation and/or relieve some of the financial burden of Cousins's $37.5 million guaranteed salary.
But the draft put a dent in those plans.
The Seattle Seahawks, who drafted Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe in the third round, dealt Sam Howell and pick No. 172 overall to the Minnesota Vikings for the 142nd pick, according to ESPN. Howell is now expected to be Minnesota's backup to rising second-year quarterback J.J. McCarthy.
Two picks later, the Cleveland Browns traded up to select Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders at No. 144 overall. Cleveland now has five quarterbacks on its roster: Sanders, third-round pick Dillon Gabriel and former starters Deshaun Watson, Kenny Pickett and Joe Flacco. The Browns likely won't add a sixth.
The Athletic insider Dianna Russini reported the day before the draft that Minnesota, Cleveland and the Pittsburgh Steelers were the "most likely potential suitors" to land Cousins. Now, only Pittsburgh remains, though the Steelers are waiting on a final decision from free agent quarterback Aaron Rodgers.
Fontenot said the Falcons didn't specifically monitor which teams drafted quarterbacks, instead looking more at every position. After the draft, teams review their roster -- and remaining free agency pool -- and may consider trading some of their players, position aside.
In a Tuesday appearance on SiriusXM's Schein on Sports, Fontenot shared he called six-to-seven other general managers in the days following the draft. There's a shift in needs and surplus, he said, and the Falcons keep tabs on each position on every roster.
Fontenot said the Falcons won't share any private communications -- such as whether he talked about Cousins with any teams during the draft -- but nothing has changed with Atlanta's stance on a trade.
"Just like on any player, if we get a call, we'll discuss it," Fontenot said. "If it makes sense, (if) it's going to help this team, we'll do it. If not, we won't."
The Falcons aren't itching to trade Cousins, though he may be enthused by the idea of it. Atlanta, Fontenot said, will remain patient. But how it ends? It appears nobody has a true pulse on that.