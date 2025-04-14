Falcons Eye 'Basketball Team' Approach to Pass Rush with Floyd, Fox Signings
While the Atlanta Hawks prepare for the NBA playoffs, the nearby Falcons also have their mind on the hardwood.
Down on resources and searching for ways to better a pass rush that ranked second-to-last in the NFL with 31 sacks in 2024, the Falcons want to field a capable starting five and a solid bench in their rush packages.
Outside linebacker Leonard Floyd, who has 48 sacks over the past five years, was Atlanta's premier free agency addition. Floyd signed a one-year, $10 million contract and is the Falcons' only signee with a 2025 cap hit greater than $5 million.
In his introductory press conference March 27, Floyd started the Falcons' public expression of interest in turning basketball ideologies into pass rush productivity.
"To me, pass rush is just like having a basketball team," Floyd said. "You want to have a rotation. You want to have players that can come in and do their things, and then other players that come in and do their things."
Though they still plan on adding more pass rushers in the weeks ahead, the Falcons feel they took strides toward assembling a starting five in free agency. They brought back leading sack-getter Arnold Ebiketie, who had six sacks in 2024, along with inside linebacker Kaden Elliss, who had five sacks and a team-high 16 quarterback hits last season.
In addition to Floyd, Atlanta signed defensive end Morgan Fox, who recorded 15.5 sacks over the past three seasons with the Los Angeles Chargers.
The Falcons lost a pair of impact rushers from 2024. They released defensive tackle Grady Jarrett, who led Atlanta with nine tackles for loss and was tied for second with 12 quarterback hits, while outside linebacker Matthew Judon remains an unrestricted free agent. Judon recorded 5.5 sacks, the second most on the team.
Atlanta's rotation is incomplete, but the Falcons feel they've set a fair lineup.
Floyd played under Morris, then a defensive coordinator, from 2021-22 with the Los Angeles Rams. Floyd had 18.5 sacks in his time with Morris, and he added 19 sacks over the ensuing two seasons with the Buffalo Bills and San Francisco 49ers.
Morris said his past relationship with Floyd played an important factor in the Falcons' decision to sign the 32-year-old, who figures to be a key piece in Atlanta's proverbial starting five.
"We need rush," Morris said. "He said it perfectly about forming a basketball team, and he'll be a piece of that. Getting that guy in there to form a way to get some better rush."
Fox, who's played in 120 games across eight NFL seasons, has 27.5 sacks and 33 tackles for loss in his career. Morris expects Fox to be as impactful off the field as on it.
"Great human," Morris said. "You go seek people to add to your culture, to add to your fabric. You go seek a guy that's been a part of versatile units for a while, been a complementary piece in a couple different spots, that's been able to help out so much with younger guys and their development.
"Being able to help out so much with his production, with the human that he is. He brings everything we want from the cloth. We're fired up to get him part of that unit as well -- talking about that basketball team."
The Falcons still have holes to fill in their starting five. Answers should come during the 2025 NFL draft, which runs April 24-26.
Floyd, Fox, Ebiketie, Elliss and defensive tackle David Onyemata project best as complements. Atlanta needs a leading scorer.