Falcons vs. Rams Week 2: How to Watch, Injury Report, Betting Lines

The Atlanta Falcons will travel to Los Angeles to take on the Rams on Sunday for their Week 2 matchup.

The team is coming off a tough 27-26 defeat to the hands of the New Orleans Saints, and will now be tasked with taking on the defending Super Bowl Champions.

Both teams will be searching for their first victory of the 2022 season, as the Rams are coming off a Thursday Night Football loss against the Buffalo Bills on opening night.

As far as injuries for the Falcons, the only injury suffered in Week 1 was to veteran back Damien Williams, who has been ruled out of Sunday's game. Rookie Tyler Allgeier is expected to step into the running back rotation.

Despite a lingering elbow injury in his throwing arm, Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford states he feels better than this time last year.

Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota looks to add onto a 215 yard and no interception performance in Week 1, which showcased a lot of great things according to head coach Arthur Smith.

“I guess as you look at it, you try to move forward but to answer your question, there were a lot of positives,” Smith said postgame. “I think he started one game within the last two and a half years, give or take, he was dialed in and ready to go. Made some big-time throws when we needed them and certainly made some plays with his legs and there are a lot of things we ask him to do at the line of scrimmage.”

Facing one of the top defenses in the league, the Falcons offensive line will have a tall task maintaining three-time Defensive Player of the Year Aaron Donald.

"He's a great player," Smith said. "Probably one of the more dominant players in the league. We've got a ton of respect for him, but there's a challenge every week, that's what makes it fun. Our guys are excited about the challenge."

As a current touchdown and a half underdog, the team will be tasked with a major challenge this Sunday.

RECORDS: Atlanta Falcons (0-1) vs. Los Angeles Rams (0-1)

ODDS: The Rams are 10.5-point favorites vs. the Falcons.

GAME TIME: Sunday, September 18, 2022 at 4:05 p.m.

LOCATION: SoFi Stadium, Los Angeles, CA

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Falcons? Click Here.

Follow Falcon Report on Twitter.