Falcons Lose 2 Possible Kirk Cousins Trade Partners on Day 3 of NFL Draft
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- A current backup quarterback was traded in the middle of Day 3 of the 2025 NFL draft, and despite pre-draft speculation, it wasn't Atlanta Falcons passer Kirk Cousins.
The Seattle Seahawks, who drafted Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe at No. 92 overall Friday night, dealt Sam Howell and pick No. 172 overall to the Minnesota Vikings for the 142th pick, according to ESPN. Howell is now expected to be Minnesota's backup to rising second-year quarterback J.J. McCarthy.
Two picks later, the Cleveland Browns traded up to select Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders at No. 144 overall. Sanders is the Browns' second quarterback draftee, joining third-round pick Dillon Gabriel from Oregon.
Cleveland now has five quarterbacks: Sanders, Gabriel and former starters Deshaun Watson, Kenny Pickett and Joe Flacco. The Browns likely won't add a sixth.
So, the Vikings and Browns appear out of the market for Cousins. The Athletic insider Dianna Russini reported Wednesday that Minnesota, Cleveland and the Pittsburgh Steelers were the "most likely potential suitors" to land Cousins, who both NFL Network and The Athletic suggested could be moved during the draft.
The Steelers are still waiting on an answer from free agent quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who suddenly holds significant power over Cousins's future. If Rodgers decides he doesn't want to continue playing, Cousins, who's considered the next-best available veteran option, could be the apple of Pittsburgh's proverbial eye.
Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot said in his pre-draft press conference April 23 he couldn't anticipate whether Atlanta would receive any calls about trading Cousins during the draft, but he'd be willing to listen.
"In reference to Kirk, with any player, like we've always said, 'Hey, look, we're going to do what's best for this football team, whether that's a trade or whatever it is,'" Fontenot said. "And so, we're open to whatever it is if it's going to help the team."
The Falcons have stressed throughout the offseason they're "comfortable" keeping Cousins as a backup to Michael Penix Jr., the role he held for the final three games of the regular season.
Cousins showed up for the first day of Atlanta's voluntary offseason program April 22, though he expressed interest earlier this offseason in being traded to a place he can start.
But suddenly, the 36-year-old's options are dwindling -- and the Falcons may be forced to wait until training camp to find a dancing partner.