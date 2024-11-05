'Production Thing': Falcons Lowered Struggling OLB Matthew Judon's Role vs. Cowboys
The Atlanta Falcons turned over every possible stone to find any semblance of a pass rush. In Sunday's 27-21 win over the Dallas Cowboys, that included reducing the snaps of the player brought in to solve those issues: Matthew Judon.
And it worked.
The Falcons recorded three sacks and seven quarterback hits against the Cowboys. They entered the game with six sacks and 31 hits through the season's first eight games.
Falcons head coach Raheem Morris cited a number of factors, headlined by the Cowboys living in obvious passing situations. This arose, Morris said, due to Atlanta's lead and success running the ball, which shortened the game and limited possessions.
But most important, the Falcons had "more people, different people," Morris noted. Or, in other terms, new life.
And it wasn't because the Falcons merely wanted to manage Judon's workload.
"No, this is not a laboring thing -- it's about a production thing," Morris said Monday. "We had to find ways to get pass rush and get guys fresher and get people on the field, and we were able to do that by changing up that rotation. It actually made us a little more productive."
Judon, who was acquired in August from the New England Patriots in exchange for a third-round pick, joined the Falcons with four Pro Bowl appearances to his name. He was expected to lead Atlanta's pass rush.
Instead, the 32-year-old has struggled in his first season back from a torn bicep that cost him the final 13 games of last season. He recently gave himself a D-grade for his performance.
Judon has started each of the Falcons' nine games, but he's registered only 1.5 sacks, two tackles for loss and three quarterback hits. He hasn't logged a sack or tackle for loss since Sept. 16 against the Philadelphia Eagles, and his last quarterback hit came in Week 3 against the Kansas City Chiefs.
In his ninth professional season, Judon has made a few other impactful plays. He deflected a screen pass that turned into a pick-six against the New Orleans Saints in Week 4, and he batted down another screen pass in Sunday's win over the Cowboys that appeared likely to be a considerable gain.
But the Falcons traded for Judon with hopes he'd bring pass rush assistance. Over the last six games, he hasn't delivered on those aspirations.
So, Atlanta made a change. Judon played 40 snaps, which is close to the number he usually plays, but at a season-low rate of 52% of the Falcons' total defensive snaps.
"It was about finding ways to be more productive," Morris said. "We would do just about anything to find production in those areas where you're having some struggles at, and you have to try to find some success.
"That was one of our moves and one of the things we had to find out what to go do and it's coaching, it's playing, it's finding ways to do it together and getting everybody to play harder and better and execute a little bit better."
As Judon's role diminished, a pair of third-year outside linebackers saw their prominence rise.
Arnold Ebiketie played a season-high 54 snaps, 70% of the team's total. He capitalized, notching his first sack of the campaign and a season-best three quarterback hits.
DeAngelo Malone, meanwhile, played his first defensive snaps of the year. The 2022 third-round pick played only two snaps on defense all of last season and has spent his pro career largely as a special teams ace, but he saw 23 snaps Sunday -- 30% of Atlanta's defensive total.
Malone recorded two tackles and one quarterback hurry in his first defensive action since Christmas Eve of 2023.
"Gave us great energy," Morris said about Malone. "He didn't get the sack production, but like his running out the stack, his rushing the passer, had a couple really good bull rushes, able to turn and run and run down some people on some of the lower check downs and things of that nature."
Morris noted Falcons safeties Jessie Bates III and Justin Simmons keep a roof on coverage, which reduces downfield throws and forces the ball to go underneath. When that occurs, the defensive line must turn and pursue -- or "run out the stack," as the Falcons call it.
Malone and Ebiketie did that at a high-level Sunday, contributing to one of Atlanta's best defensive performances this year while offering hope for brighter days ahead.
But on the other side of the coin sits Judon, who now finds himself at a crossroads in a contract year -- and with plenty left to prove.