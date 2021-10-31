Atlanta's Matt Ryan Looked Lost, And So Did The Falcons

If Matt Ryan struggles, the team as a whole does the same for all four quarters

Entering Sunday, the Atlanta Falcons were riding high. Fresh off a win against the Miami Dolphins, Atlanta trusted that its two-game win streak would continue against the struggling Carolina Panthers.

They trusted poorly for four straight quarters behind inconsistent play from quarterback Matt Ryan. It isn't had to tell that when he struggles, the Falcons as a whole do.

There were multiple moments where the Falcons QB showed regression once more. Take for instance in the fourth quarter when trying to target rookie tight end Kyle Pitts. The throw from Ryan was a tad off, but enough for Pitts to make a play.

He couldn't hang on, leading to a fourth down and a missed 45-yard field goal from Younghoe Koo.

Another instance came two drives later when Atlanta was moving the ball. Ryan was late on his pass to Pitts across the middle of the field, allowing Panthers cornerback Stephon Gilmore to come up with the interception.

All that factored into a 19-13 loss a home, one that could come back to haunt Atlanta in the NFC South race down the line.

It feels as if when Ryan is off, the team is out of sync. The run defense allowed a Christian McCaffrey-less backfield total 203 yards on the ground. The passing attack fell into a Pitts-only party without Calvin Ridley on the field.

Ryan, who went 20 of 27 passing for 146 yards, made several stellar throws, including a 15-yard play to do-it-all Cordarrelle Patterson. Most of his passes were either erratic or short downfield. Ryan averaged 5.4 yards per play.

Of course, it helps to have two hands in action. And sure, the bloody hand was on his non-throwing one, but gripping the ball still had to be challenging.

Ryan is the driving force for Atlanta. Things work best when he is in motion and comfortable.

Neither of those happened at Mercedes-Benz Stadium Sunday afternoon. The results proved to be the exact same.