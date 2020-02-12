2019 Atlanta Falcons Roster Review: Quarterbacks

For the last decade the Falcons are one of the few teams that have been set at the quarterback position. They were safe at the spot again in 2019 and will be in 2020.

Matt Ryan’s 12th season was productive. It was not his best nor his worst. Ryan completed 66 percent of his passes while throwing 26 touchdowns and 14 interceptions.

The 4,466 yards Ryan passed for was good enough for fifth in the National Football League. Ryan accumulated a 92.1 quarterback rating for the season.

Ryan made some moves up the all time ranks over the course of 2019. Ryan passed Warren Moon for 10th all time on the NFL passing yards list. Ryan also passed John Elway for 11th all time in passing touchdowns all time. Ryan moved into ninth all time on the completion’s list, again passing Elway.

Ryan has begun cementing himself as one of the best passers in the game’s history and the Hall of Fame questions have become more than whispers.

As he begins to enter the downside of his career and prime the only real question about the Falcons’ signal caller is the Super Bowl or lack thereof. Combined with his stats that will only continue to accrue over the next few seasons Ryan could be a championship away from first ballot status.

Nothing to see here as far there being a threat of change at the position for the 2020 season. Behind Ryan is where the questions begin. Matt Schaab acted as Ryan’s backup for a third straight season. Schaub was called upon to step in and start a game after an injury to Ryan in a loss against the Los Angeles Rams in October. Schaub was handed the offense against Seattle Seahawks and went 39-52 for 460 yards and a touchdown and an interception.

His play proved that there is some value and skill left in the 38-year-old veteran, but the Falcons’ financial situation may dictate Schaub not being brought back. Schaub is due $2 million for the 2020 season and counts $2,375 million against the salary cap.

The development and recovery of injured third-stringer Kurt Benkert could allow the Falcons some flexibility behind Ryan. Benkert turned heads in camp and preseason last season. Benkert went 28-64 for 347 yards and four interceptions in four preseason games in 2018. Benkert was 19-34 for 185 yards and a touchdown in his only preseason game last season before being placed on injured reserve with a toe injury.

The Falcons could elect for a player in the NFL Draft to come in and either prepare to take over in the long term or as a heir for the backup position. Either way, there isn’t expected to be much movement toward outside options.