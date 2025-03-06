Report: Falcons Pass Rusher Entering Free Agency
The Atlanta Falcons' time with outside linebacker Matthew Judon isn't officially over, but the odds of a return have worsened.
Judon and the Falcons haven't agreed to terms on a new contract, and the four-time Pro Bowler is heading toward free agency, according to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution's D. Orlando Ledbetter.
Judon, who was acquired in mid-August from the New England Patriots in exchange for a 2025 third-round draft pick, had an up-and-down season in Atlanta. He played in all 17 games with 15 starts, collecting 41 tackles, 5.5 sacks, seven tackles for loss and nine quarterback hits. Four of his sacks came in the final seven games.
The Falcons traded for Judon, who was in the final year of his contract, with no long-term deal in place. Judon said at the time he didn't expect one, because Atlanta didn't yet know him and he felt the need to prove himself.
When he was asked to reflect on that statement and the season he put together, the 32-year-old Judon told Falcons on SI before Week 18 he felt he and the team could have done more.
"Shit, a little bit, I feel like," Judon said when asked what he proved about himself to the Falcons. "I just feel like, kind of, the season is the season. I wish we could have been in the playoffs and accomplished more."
Falcons head coach Raheem Morris and general manager Terry Fontenot each stressed the need to improve the team's pass rush when meeting with reporters Feb. 25 at the NFL combine.
Atlanta, which ranked second-to-last in the NFL with 31 sacks last season, will explore all avenues to elevate its pass rush -- and evidently, Judon may not get the chance to be part of the solution.