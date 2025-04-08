Falcons Upgrade Defense in Mel Kiper 2-Round Mock Draft
With the 2025 NFL draft just over two weeks away, predictions surrounding the Atlanta Falcons' plans continue to grow more unified.
Atlanta needs help rushing the passer, and it's expected to add a player who checks that box in the first round -- such as Marshall outside linebacker Mike Green, who's been frequently connected to the Falcons throughout the cycle.
ESPN draft insider Mel Kiper continued that trend in his two-round projections Tuesday, sending Green to Atlanta at No. 15 overall.
"It almost seems too simple," Kiper wrote. "Atlanta had the second-fewest sacks in the NFL last season (31). Green had the most sacks in the FBS (17). Suddenly, there'd be some optimism around the pass rush, with Green and free agent signing Leonard Floyd flying in off the edge.
"Green mixes in speed and power to keep offensive tackles on their heels, and his ability to stop the run means coach Raheem Morris could keep him on the field no matter the situation."
The 6'3", 248-pound Green was one of college football's best overall defenders in 2024. In addition to his nation-leading 17 sacks, he finished tied for ninth with 59 pressures and he was second in the FBS with 32 run stops. He earned All-American honors from several outlets and was the Sun Belt Conference Player of the Year.
Green, who didn't test at the NFL combine and only participated in select events at his pro day, clocked a 6.85-second 3-cone and a 4.25-second time in the 20-yard shuttle. His 3-cone time would've been the best among all defensive linemen and linebackers at the combine, while his 20-yard shuttle would've ranked second at both positions.
Morris attended Marshall's pro day March 24.
Atlanta continued its defensive improvements in the second round of Kiper's mock draft, adding Notre Dame cornerback Benjamin Morrison with the 46th overall pick.
"Morrison looked like a first-rounder early in the 2024 season, before a hip injury ended his campaign," Kiper wrote. "He's an extremely talented press corner with good technique. Opponents completed passes at will against Atlanta last season; the Falcons' 69.9% completion percentage against was bottom of the league.
"To help fix the problem, Morrison could take away receivers as the CB2 opposite A.J. Terrell. Plus, with nine career picks, he has the ball skills to create turnovers."
In six games this past season, Morrison allowed only 12 receptions for 125 yards and no touchdowns on 27 targets.
The Falcons' top four corners from last season -- Terrell, Mike Hughes, Dee Alford and Clark Phillips III -- are all back on the roster. But Alford played nickel last season, and Morris believes Hughes and Phillips can also compete inside.
In essence, Atlanta may still search for help in its secondary -- and Morrison, if healthy, would be a value pick halfway through the second round