Atlanta Falcons, Miami Dolphins Fight in Training Camp Joint Practice
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. -- For the first 90 minutes of the Atlanta Falcons' joint training camp practice with the Miami Dolphins on Tuesday, the two sides were cordial.
Then, Falcons receiver Drake London was knocked to the ground by Dolphins cornerback Ethan Bonner. Suddenly, cordiality went out the window.
The scrum ensued after London caught a pass over the middle from quarterback Kirk Cousins. Upon securing the reception, London lowered his pads and engaged in a physical hit with a Dolphins defensive back before bouncing off another.
Thereafter, Dolphins safety Elijah Campbell sent London into Bonner, who put London onto the turf. London stood up, hurriedly stepped toward Bonner and a scuffle ensued.
The Falcons' offense was in the midst of an 11-on-11 period with the Dolphins' defense on the field farthest away from the stands, where fans and media members alike sat on covered bleachers.
When the scrap began, nearly all of Atlanta's offense and Miami's entire defense hurried into a circular mob at around the 30-yard line. The two sides were separated after roughly 20 to 30 seconds. After the teams broke, a pair of offensive stars in Falcons running back Bijan Robinson and Dolphins receiver Tyreek Hill hugged on the circle's outskirts.
While the melee happened, Falcons backup quarterback Michael Penix Jr., who was on the sideline with the rest of the second-team offense when London was hit, chose not to enter the fray.
"I thought about going, and I was like 'No,'" Penix said, smiling. "I didn't do it."
Penix, the Falcons' lone offensive player who spoke with reporters after the session, didn't put much weight on the skirmish -- though he seemed to think Miami's reaction to London's catch arose due to the budding play of Atlanta's offense at the time of the incident.
"Whatever it was, it's guys playing football," Penix said. "At the end of the day, we're professionals, so we teach to stay up and have good practice habits. As soon as things go left, some people might not like it, and that's how it was today."
The Falcons and Dolphins will hold another joint practice from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Wednesday at Baptist Health Training Complex before squaring off in the preseason opener at 7 p.m. Friday inside Hard Rock Stadium.