Insider Links Falcons to Dolphins' Jalen Ramsey Trade 'If Price is Right'
The Atlanta Falcons are gearing up for the three-day, 257-pick 2025 NFL draft that starts Thursday — but their eyes may also be on Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey's trade market.
Falcons coach Raheem Morris worked with Ramsey in 2021-22 with the Los Angeles Rams. Ramsey has long touted Morris as one of the best coaches in the league. Morris has put Ramsey in the tier of elite players he's coached.
The two are close — and with the Dolphins planning to trade Ramsey this offseason, the Falcons could reunite Morris with the seven-time Pro Bowl corner.
CBS Sports insider Jonathan Jones believes Atlanta — along with the Las Vegas Raiders — could pursue Ramsey.
“Teams like the Falcons and Raiders should have some level of interest if the price is right,” Jones wrote.
With Morris's past ties to Ramsey, the Falcons make sense from a player-team pairing perspective.
Atlanta, however, must battle the salary cap. Any team acquiring Ramsey will inherit a $21.1 million salary for 2025, according to NFL Network. The Falcons have just over $10 million in cap space, per OverTheCap, and are projected to commit $8.34 million to their rookie draft class April 24-26.
Conversely, there’s a chance Atlanta — or whoever else trades for Ramsey — won’t have to pay the full price.
“The Dolphins are prepared to take on the $29.2 million cap hit to trade Ramsey next week (or before June 1), but sources say teams are balking at being on the hook for all of Ramsey's 2025 salary,” Jones wrote. “It seems if Miami wants to get a deal done during the draft weekend, the Dolphins will need to pay some of Ramsey's salary as well to facilitate the trade.
“Otherwise, Miami can just wait until June 1 when it can split his cap charge over two seasons and then deal Ramsey. If a team is still willing to pay his full salary, of course.”
Ramsey is a three-time first-team All-Pro selection who started all 17 games for the Dolphins in 2024, notching two interceptions and 11 passes defended.
The Falcons gave Mike Hughes, who started 16 games at cornerback last season, a three-year, $18 million deal in March. Hughes joins 2021 second-team All-Pro corner A.J. Terrell as projected starters in Atlanta's secondary. Dee Alford, the team's primary nickel in 2024, and Clark Phillips III, the Falcons' No. 4 corner, are both back in the fold as well.
Atlanta knows it has a relatively safe floor with its current group of corners. It also knows its relatively capped ceiling. Ramsey would elevate both — if the price is right.