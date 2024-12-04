NFL Insider: Falcons 'In Love' with Michael Penix, QB Change 'Something to Watch'
The Atlanta Falcons will be starting 13-year veteran Kirk Cousins at quarterback for Sunday's game against the Minnesota Vikings.
That much -- Cousins getting a chance to return to U.S. Bank Stadium for the first time since his six-year tenure with the Vikings ended in March -- is certain. But what lays beyond that is far from it.
Cousins is in the midst of a difficult three-game stretch during which he's tossed no touchdowns and six interceptions. Atlanta has lost all three games. In last Sunday's 17-13 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers, Cousins matched a career-high with four interceptions.
Falcons head coach Raheem Morris has been steadfast in his affirmation of Cousins as the team's starter amid outside calls for rookie first-round draft pick Michael Penix Jr. to take over the reins.
Bleacher Report NFL insider James Palmer, formerly of NFL Network, acknowledged Cousins won't soon lose his starting job -- but the situation between he and Penix is "something to watch" as the season winds down.
"I know this is the feeling in the building: they're sticking with Kirk Cousins and seeing what can move forward and what can change over the next couple of weeks, because this is still new to everybody," Palmer said.
Palmer noted the Falcons had thoughts this spring about Cousins's age and health. He's 36 years old and suffered a torn Achilles in Week 8 of the 2023 season with the Vikings.
As such, despite giving him a four-year contract worth up to $180 million, Atlanta wanted insurance, so it selected Penix at No. 8 overall. The Falcons knew they wanted Penix to be their quarterback of the future -- but they didn't know how soon the future would come.
Penix impressed Atlanta's brass this summer during offseason activities and into his brief preseason action, and he's played well in limited regular season snaps, completing 3-of-5 passes for 38 yards.
Palmer said the Falcons were "over the moon" with Penix's play during training camp, noting he didn't look like a rookie. He handled the offense well, his head wasn't spinning and the game wasn't too quick for him.
Or, in other words, reminded Atlanta's staff of Cousins -- without the veteran presence and four-time Pro Bowl resume Cousins has compiled.
"They think he is a more athletic, more explosive, more vertical threat Kirk Cousins," Palmer said. "They think there's a lot of similar traits, he just has some of the other physical traits that maybe Kirk Cousins doesn't have. These are all things they love about Penix.
"They wanted to hold that over there as long as possible, but they absolutely love the rookie quarterback."
Atlanta is 6-6 and tied with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers atop the NFC South. Such a position, Morris said, is exactly why the Falcons brought in Cousins this spring.
But if Cousins continues to struggle and the Falcons keep sliding? Palmer thinks change is possible down the road.
"There's no conversation, to my understanding, in the building right now about making a quarterback change," Palmer said. "But if this happens for another two weeks, and things start to slip away in Atlanta in a team that was almost certain to be in the postseason, that conversation is, most likely, to my understanding, going to happen in the building."
Palmer noted Cousins's off-target throw percentage went from around 11% over the first nine games of the season to 20% over his last three. To Palmer, there's something wrong with either Cousins or the Falcons' offense.
Atlanta believes Cousins will figure it out. Penix is one of those believers. However, Penix also said he's ready to play if thrust into action -- something Morris backed up Wednesday.
And if Penix ends up getting the nod at some point this season, the Falcons believe he'll play well.
"Because of the way they feel about Penix, because of his age, because of the amount of time he spent in college, they do not think he will be a swimming rookie by any stretch," Palmer said.
But the Falcons don't intend to find out.
"We fell in love with a young man that we felt like can take us into the future, and that's what he's going to do, and that's what he's preparing to do," Morris said. "Right now, we're all here to support Kirk Cousins and rally around him so he can finish the job he started for this football team while he got us into first place and able to finish this thing and go out there and get it done."