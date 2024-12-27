Commanders Praise Falcons' Michael Penix Jr.: 'Has a Laser'
Washington Commanders head coach Dan Quinn hadn't yet started his pre-draft evaluation of now-Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. when he watched the 2024 College Football Playoff title game between Washington, led by Penix, and Michigan.
But Quinn quickly saw all he needed to know about Penix's football character -- even in a 34-14 loss for the Huskies, their lone defeat of the season.
"He just stood in, and over and over, I thought, 'Man, is this guy tough,'" Quinn said during his press conference Tuesday. "I hadn't even looked at him yet, but it captured me into that spot."
Quinn was familiar with Penix's journey from Indiana to Washington, and he knew Penix -- the runner-up for the Heisman Trophy in 2023 -- had a "fantastic year" in the Pacific Northwest.
But as the Commanders worked through their pre-draft process, one that included a visit from Penix and a handful of other signal callers during the spring, they quickly learned much more. They liked Penix, but ultimately chose Heisman winner-turned-star rookie Jayden Daniels at No. 2 overall.
"You found out this is a rare competitor," Quinn said about Penix. "Going into the whole process, you knew this was a talented guy. He could deliver, he could process quickly. And so, his way of playing is different than our way of playing where we moved Jayden a lot to do that where Michael's more in the traditional way -- strong arm, can rip it to anywhere."
The Commanders saw those traits from Penix during the lead-up to April's draft, and again in Penix's brief preseason action.
His arm talent stood out to Quinn once more in his first NFL start last Sunday against the New York Giants, during which the 24-year-old went 18-for-27 passing for 202 yards, no touchdowns and an interception that bounced off the hands of tight end Kyle Pitts.
Now, Penix becomes the next test for Commanders defensive coordinator Joe Whitt Jr., who was the Falcons' assistant defensive backs coach in 2007 and their pass game coordinator/secondary coach in 2020, during which he worked under Quinn and now-Falcons head coach Raheem Morris.
Whitt said he "really liked" Penix when he visited the Commanders during the spring, citing his personable nature and arm talent.
"He can really throw the ball. I mean, he has a laser," Whitt said. "He's going to be protected by a veteran offensive line. And so, they'll be able to do a good job of protecting him, and we have to just do a good job of changing the looks on them and making it tough for him."
In addition to Atlanta's seasoned offensive line, Whitt noted the ease with which Falcons offensive coordinator Zac Robinson's scheme helps the quarterback process information post-snap.
"They make the reads similar, their balance for the quarterback," Whitt said. "The progression, if it's left or right, if it's away from the back or to the back, it's very easy for the quarterback to get through his progressions."
Sunday night's game between Atlanta and Washington marks Penix's first regular season road start as a professional. His lone preseason appearance -- Aug. 9 against the Miami Dolphins -- came away from home, and he threw three passes in a blowout loss at the Denver Broncos on Nov. 17.
But none of what Penix has done thus far in the NFL compares to the atmosphere he'll experience Sunday.
The Falcons currently control their own playoff destiny. If they win their final two games, they'll take the NFC South crown. They can clinch as early as Sunday, as an Atlanta win paired with a Tampa Bay Buccaneers loss to the Carolina Panthers gives the Falcons the division title.
Focusing on the bigger picture is a necessity, but it's also worth taking a microscopic look -- and within that, one will find a pair of rookie quarterbacks on the verge of leading their respective organizations to heights they haven't seen in several years.
"Me and Mike are boys," Daniels said. "We trained together. We went through the draft process together, so we built the relationship over that time and I'm happy for him -- he waited his time. He's a phenomenal player in my eyes, and I'm excited to be able to match up against him."
The Falcons (8-7) and Commanders (10-5) will kick off at 8:20 p.m. Sunday inside Northwest Stadium in Landover, Maryland.