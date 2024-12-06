Falcons Rule Out Rookie at Vikings: Final Injury Report
The Atlanta Falcons have revealed their final injury report -- and game statuses -- before Sunday's game against the Minnesota Vikings.
Atlanta will be without backup running back Jase McClellan, a sixth-round rookie out of Alabama, due to a knee injury. McClellan also missed the Falcons' 17-13 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers last Sunday.
The 22-year-old McClellan has appeared in two games this season, taking 13 carries for 32 yards in mop-up duty against the Seattle Seahawks and Denver Broncos. A healthy scratch the majority of his rookie season, McClellan has played eight special teams snaps during his two active games.
Apart from McClellan, the Falcons' injury report is relatively clean.
Starting cornerback Mike Hughes (neck) and rotational rookie defensive tackle Ruke Orhorhoro (ankle) are both questionable to play.
Hughes, who's missed the past two games due to a neck injury suffered Nov. 10 against the New Orleans Saints, participated fully in practice this week.
Orhorhoro, meanwhile, returned to practice for the first time Wednesday since suffering his ankle injury in an Oct. 27 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He's currently on injured reserve and will need to be activated before he can officially play.
The Clemson product is only three days into his 21-day practice window. He was limited Wednesday and Thursday but participated fully Friday.
Several Falcons who were limited or on the injury report at various points this week, including receivers Darnell Mooney and Drake London, linebackers Nate Landman and Troy Andersen and defensive lineman Zach Harrison, are each off the final game report and will play Sunday.
The Falcons (6-6) will face the Vikings (10-2) at 1 p.m. Sunday inside U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.