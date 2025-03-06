Falcons Let Starting LB Hit Free Agency, 'Could Return' on Cheaper Contract
The Atlanta Falcons have opened the door for the exit of a productive piece in the middle of their defense.
Atlanta did not tender the contract of restricted free agent linebacker Nate Landman, sending him into unrestricted free agency. Fox Sports reporter Greg Auman, who broke the news on X, added Landman “still could return on a lesser deal.”
The Falcons took a similar approach with cornerback Dee Alford, who will be an unrestricted free agent when the legal tampering period opens March 10 but could still be back with the team next season.
Landman, 26, signed with the Falcons as an undrafted free agent out of Colorado in 2022. He appeared in seven games as a rookie before earning the backup linebacker job in 2023.
After a season-ending pectoral injury to starter Troy Andersen, Landman took over the starting linebacker role next to Kaden Elliss. He finished the 2023 season with 110 tackles, seven tackles for loss and two sacks across 16 games, 14 of which were starts.
Landman entered 2024 in a situation-dependent rotation with Andersen, but both players battled injuries. Landman started the season already contending with a quad ailment before suffering a calf injury in a Week 1 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers.
The 6-foot-3, 238-pound Landman finished the season with nine starts in 13 games while making 81 tackles.
Landman proved volatile in coverage, and his lack of high-end speed was costly to Atlanta at times throughout the campaign.
And between Landman’s physical limitations and Andersen’s injury woes — he’s played only nine games the past two years — the Falcons entered this offseason needing new blood at linebacker.
Landman may be back in the fold — but he’ll also be free to negotiate with other teams, and by not tendering him, Atlanta has already shown it won’t pay more than $3 million for his services.
So, what’s next for Landman? Only time will tell — but the clock is ticking, as free agency officially begins at 4 p.m. Wednesday, March 12.